Nigerian Man Buys iPhone for His Sibling, She Reacts Via Leaked WhatsApp Voice Note
- A Nigerian man captured his sister's reactions when he surprised her with an iPhone, and the video quickly went viral on TikTok.
- In the video, the lady shared her excitement through a WhatsApp voice note, expressing her heartfelt appreciation
- She showed immense gratitude, highlighting that the gift was a delightful surprise, and thanked her brother profusely
A Nigerian man’s video of his sister’s reaction to receiving an iPhone has taken TikTok by storm.
The clip features a WhatsApp voice note where she enthusiastically expresses her gratitude for the unexpected gift.
Her heartfelt thanks and evident joy captivated viewers, making the video a viral sensation, as shared by @horlu_baby..
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Temitayo said:
“LOOOL OMG, pls make this a sound.”
Aarons4173 wrote:
“Your pockets will never run dry in Jesus name.”
Darashonubi commented:
“This is shocking, this a shocker.”
Crystal:
“This is shocking, this is a shocker!! Bless her, she’s cute.”
Stancy.sm:
“I don’t even know what to say after saying ALOT??”
Betty:
“This a shockaa.”
Jaydiran:
“Father lord ah Uncle precious ese o.”
Ayosanusi8:
“Father lo, ah father lor.”
Iyawo cass:
“I got my Brother an iPhone last week he has been doin every single thing I asked.”
:
“Is your sibling’s name abigail? May i experience a shocker in my life today.”
Elege:
“Father lor… father lor… aww.”
Notsureitsmeatp:
“This is a shocka.”
Aunty bole:
“Uncle precious thank youuuu ooo eleyi poooorrrrrr. Baby girl said this is a shocker.”
User8474954495404:
“This is a shocker, shocker lo seh beat o ika producer carry me trabaye.”
Kofs:
“This is a shocker?”
Ennie:
“Awwwwn she’s so speechless. What a shocker.”
Gladys:
“Father lord ah father lord ah, thank you uncle precious o.”
Source: Legit.ng
