A Nigerian man captured his sister's reactions when he surprised her with an iPhone, and the video quickly went viral on TikTok.

In the video, the lady shared her excitement through a WhatsApp voice note, expressing her heartfelt appreciation

She showed immense gratitude, highlighting that the gift was a delightful surprise, and thanked her brother profusely

A Nigerian man’s video of his sister’s reaction to receiving an iPhone has taken TikTok by storm.

The clip features a WhatsApp voice note where she enthusiastically expresses her gratitude for the unexpected gift.

Nigerian man buys iPhone for his sibling, she reacts. Photo credit: @horlu_baby

Source: TikTok

Her heartfelt thanks and evident joy captivated viewers, making the video a viral sensation, as shared by @horlu_baby..

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Temitayo said:

“LOOOL OMG, pls make this a sound.”

Aarons4173 wrote:

“Your pockets will never run dry in Jesus name.”

Darashonubi commented:

“This is shocking, this a shocker.”

Crystal:

“This is shocking, this is a shocker!! Bless her, she’s cute.”

Stancy.sm:

“I don’t even know what to say after saying ALOT??”

Betty:

“This a shockaa.”

Jaydiran:

“Father lord ah Uncle precious ese o.”

Ayosanusi8:

“Father lo, ah father lor.”

Iyawo cass:

“I got my Brother an iPhone last week he has been doin every single thing I asked.”

:

“Is your sibling’s name abigail? May i experience a shocker in my life today.”

Elege:

“Father lor… father lor… aww.”

Notsureitsmeatp:

“This is a shocka.”

Aunty bole:

“Uncle precious thank youuuu ooo eleyi poooorrrrrr. Baby girl said this is a shocker.”

User8474954495404:

“This is a shocker, shocker lo seh beat o ika producer carry me trabaye.”

Kofs:

“This is a shocker?”

Ennie:

“Awwwwn she’s so speechless. What a shocker.”

Gladys:

“Father lord ah father lord ah, thank you uncle precious o.”

Man buys expensive iPhone 15 for his girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that reactions have trailed the video of a man who gifted his girlfriend an iPhone 15 worth N2.2 million.

In a video seen on the TikTok handle of @crispdal, the lady could not control her excitement when the huge gift was handed to her.

The man and his friends were riding in a car with the lady when the gift was unveiled.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian woman proudly showcased her neighbor's latest acquisition: an iPhone 15 Pro Max purchased for a jaw-dropping ₦30,000.

Source: Legit.ng