In a charming twist of fate, a Nigerian man introduced his foreign partner to the vibrant world of Nigerian weddings

The love birds graced the occasion, with the Oyinbo lady elegantly adorned in traditional attire, looking beautiful

As the festivities unfolded, she was offered six cans of malt, and her delighted smile revealed the joy of experiencing her first Nigerian wedding

A Nigerian man brought his white partner to her first wedding in Nigeria and shared the joyous occasion on TikTok.

In the video, the lady is seen attending the wedding event, where she eagerly tried the food offered to her.

Man takes lover to wedding. Photo credit: @nico_lifts

Source: TikTok

Dressed in traditional attire, she was presented with six cans of malt, and the footage shows her sipping from one of them, as shown by @nico__lifts.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ore said:

“The way they always look so good in our attire is alarming.”

Splendor wrote:

“It isnt this girl from chicken shop date.”

Krvn Dantez Mwng:

“No meat!!!! Food without meat is a crime.”

Stacey:

“She’s very beautiful.”

Miss1_2step:

“Now, Amy… no meat?”

Tony Stone:

“No meat with party rice is wild.”

Simmayyyy:

“Blue looks real good on her.”

Missc:

“Oyinbo pepper she looks amazing.”

Certi_Skiii:

“6 pack malt is crazy.”

Rukky Adogbeji:

“No meat Amyyyy.”

Ant woman:

“The gele fits her so well.”

Diane Masukume:

“She looks so beautiful.”

Jikkah:

“She don put the meat inside poly bag.”

User739374944947494:

“Your girlfriend fine ohh.”

Killmonger:

“This our wife is pretty.”

Zariah:

“So did no one see the rice move?”

Its_Naïma:

“I can already imagine your babies.”

LupuslupusRx:

“Maybe she's vegetarian minds me of the jamb novel independent.”

