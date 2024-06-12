A Nigerian man who is a crypto enthusiast has bought a nice Mercedes Benz car as a birthday gift for himself

A Nigerian cryptocurrency expert is now a proud owner of a Mercedece Benz car as he recently acquired it.

The man, Fidelis Ozuawala, took to Facebook to share the achievement, showing netizens photos of the new car.

The man bought a beautiful Mercedes Benze car for himself. Photo credit: Facebook/Fidelis Ozuawala.

Source: Facebook

Fidelis said the new Benz was a birthday gift to himself, noting that it came early.

Apart from the Mercedes Benz car, Fidelis also took delivery of a Mercedes Benz bicycle.

He said:

"Ok! Pre-birthday gift to self came earlier. Since everyone is taking deliveries of their Mercedes-Benz Bike, let me also join them."

Facebook reactions as man buys Benz

Prince Ola said:

"The kind of vanity I want. This thing makes me understand why I like yansh. Classy! Congratulations and happy birthday to you in advance, boss!"

Yuyu Odukoyas said:

"Congratulations. Wishing you many more."

Unadike Rhoda Ngozi commented:

"Happy birthday in advance and Congratulations."

Achalugo Ndidiamaka Afoezunna said:

"Congratulations. Big man. Senior man! You're doing well."

Chikwado David said:

"That's massive. Congratulations and happy birthday in advance."

Zi Ko said:

"Congratulations. E no easy the money fit go a long way to change someone's life."

Joshua Chukwuebuka Ezedebego said:

"This Bike na some people principal for business."

Johnson Gold said:

"As God do for you, na so e go do fr me too."

Jude Chinecherem Ugwuanyi said:

"This one go pass my papa annual salary."

Chita Chijioke Charles said:

"Na, this one be financial freedom....you get what you want without looking back."

Cubana Chief Priest shows his bike

Meanwhile, Cubana Chief Priest has introduced another luxury ride to his garage, and his fans are beyond thrilled.

The wealthy nightlife boss shared a video of a brand new Mercedez Benz bicycle that he had just purchased.

While unwrapping it, he joked about it being more expensive than some people's Benz cars while emphasizing the fact that it was new.

Source: Legit.ng