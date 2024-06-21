A Nigerian man has shared a video on TikTok showing his growth and that of other members of his family

A trending throwback photo showed him as a child standing with his father and his brother side by side

However, the end of the post revealed how big they all grew over the years and he praised God for helping his family

A Nigerian man has given gratitude to God as he shows off the amazing transformation of his family.

In a touching video, he showed how himself, his brother and father grew and glowed up over the years.

Nigerian man shows off family's growth

Source: TikTok

Man shares 2 photos defining growth

The young man identified as @ejikeraphael11 on the TikTok app shared the post in response to a tweet which asked people to define growth with two pictures.

"With two pictures, define growth," the post read.

Raphael shared a throwback photo showing him and his brother standing beside their father.

The after photo showed how greatly they transformed over the years and netizens applauded the family.

They recreated the throwback photo and this time, the boys now-turned men posed in their graduation gowns with their father standing proudly in between them.

"I'm the guy on pink. It's our savior primary school awada," the man said.

Reactions as man shows off family's growth

Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to react to the viral video.

@lizzybabe said:

"I also went to the same school with that guy, by the left that wore sport wear, because I was also putting the same when I was small, Is this Bethlehem."

@MaureenGold wrote:

"I followed you because of this picture. The growth is massive."

Babe0765 asked:

"Pls if I may ask this was what year? because I actually wore this uniform then."

Watch the video below:

