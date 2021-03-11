- Former most beautiful girl in Nigeria, Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, has no doubt aged like fine wine

- The timeless beauty recently took fans on a trip down memory lane by sharing photo from when she won an international pageant in 1989

- Legit.ng has now gathered throwback and recent photos of the former beauty queen

Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu is one name that means many things to Nigerians. To some, she is the widow of Biafran warlord, Odumegwu Ojukwu, and to others, she is the first Nigerian beauty queen to also win an international pageant.

Just recently, Bianca lit up her social media page with photos from her glory days as a beauty queen as she celebrated the 32nd anniversary of her winning an international pageant.

In a Facebook post, Bianca reminisced on when she won Miss Intercontinental in 1989 to the joy of fans. She also shared photos from the glorious occasion.

Then and now photos of Bianca Ojukwu. Photos: Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu

See photos below:

Quite impressively, Bianca’s beauty does not seem to have faded one bit even 32 years after the event.

She definitely gives a new meaning to the popular statement, ‘black don’t crack’.

See more old and new photos of the timeless beauty below:

Nice one.

