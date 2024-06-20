A Nigerian girl has shared a video showing the moment famous actress Regina Daniels visited her school's hostel

According to the young girl, Regina came to see her younger sister, Destiny, who was schooling at the university

The captivating video showed girls screaming and jumping around to hug and take photos with the beautiful mother of two

A Nigerian lady has shared her experience with Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, who visited her school's hostel.

According to her, Regina Daniels arrived to see her younger sister, Destiny, a university student.

Students excited as Regina Daniels arrives school Photo credit: @theycallmeoyindamola/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Students excited after seeing Regina Daniels

In the video shared by @theycallmeoyindamola on TikTok, female students came out in their numbers to snap photos with the actress and gush over her beauty.

The girl also disclosed her observation that the actress was so nice during her visit to her sister's school.

In her words:

"POV: Regina Daniels came to visit her sister in our school's hostel. My brain wan blow. She is so nice."

Reactions trail trending video of Regina Daniels

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@oluchvyv1rf said:

"When I still dey novena her sister nor come ooo wen I don graduate now na her sister come na wa."

@©️he®️️ said:

"And she be una age mate oo."

@Abigail James said:

"Chai the love I hav for Regina is just something else. I no Dey use Wizkid and Regina matter play."

@Star_girl said:

"She’s so nice fr I met her in Abuja."

@OMA reacted:

"Fr she’s so nice she came to Turkish embassy for visa application and gave us the markers 200k to share among ourselves."

@Lady Jay said:

"Awwn dis Regina is such a sweet soul."

@faithymiya said:

"The way she hold her sister all through."

@Big Cee wrote:

"For this life I no go poor ooo."

@Sonia said:

"I too love the girl, I would do the same if I see her."

@christabel said:

"She's nice in and out."

@Amore said:

"This is how people will gather me one day."

@El-nora wrote:

"Regina no go near that hostel again, una want choke her?"

@iamblessing asked:

"Why dat woman dey block road? Na she be celeb."

Watch the video below:

Lady changes mind after seeing Alex Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian techie, Ekwutosi C Okeh, popularly known as Digital Witch, said she is no longer crushing on actor Alexx Ekubo after seeing him closely.

According to Ekwutosi, she thought Alexx was very tall but found out otherwise after he stood close to her.

Source: Legit.ng