A Nigerian man flew into the country with Air Peace, and he recounted part of his experience after landing

In a short video post he made on X, Toyyib Adewale Adelodun showed his followers the sumptuous meal he was served by Air Peace

Toyyib, who flew from London Gatwick Airport to Lagos, obviously enjoyed the food, and the video has sparked many reactions

A man was glad that he chose to travel with Air Peace from London Gatwick Airport to Lagos, Nigeria.

As soon as he landed, the man posted a short video on X, reflecting on the food he was served by Air Peace.

The man travelled with Air Peace from London to Lagos. Photo credit: X/Toyyib Adewale Adelodun and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Toyyib Adewale Adelodun sounded like someone who had enjoyed himself thoroughly as he also showed the dishes he got while the flight lasted.

He said:

"Air Peace said we don't need to buy Ankara, Semo is available, and the thing hot well well. May @flyairpeace succeed Will do a full review when I settle down."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shared experience after travelling with Air Peace

@ola said:

"Oga o! I wonder how someone will board a flight at 65kg and alight at 67kg."

@nze Ikenna said:

"Their hot jollof rice was so delicious, I ate an extra plate. Lol. With some wine."

@oluomo said:

"Going to naija in September in sha Allah, na @flyairpeace I de fly."

@tjawie said:

"Why didn't they serve this on our flight from Gatwick to Lagos? I hope they serve it on the return flight, though."

@egg said:

"That vegetable and semo sweet die.. I still come collect extra. I come dey use vodka wash am down."

@udinwenyi said:

"If you have suffered from the terrible meals that Qater airways gives people then you will understand this more."

Air Peace to operate connecting flights

Meanwhile, Air Peace has now introduced new routes for those wishing to travel to London from across Nigeria

The new development is expected to enable seamless travel to Lagos and then London using the airline

Nigerians on social media expressed excitement about the recent development expected to favour passengers

