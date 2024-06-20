A Nigerian lady has come online to narrate how she met her husband in the most unlikely places possible

According to the makeup artist, she met her husband at a salon when he was passing there one day

She said the man spoke to her back then when he was passing, and she responded with respect, and that was how their journey started

A Nigerian woman is now married, and after the nuptials, she shared her wedding video on TikTok.

She told netizens the story of how she met her husband, and many people were fascinated by the interesting details.

The lady said she saw her husband passing by a salon. Photo credit: TikTok/@blended_by_tee.

According to @blended by_by_tee, who is a make-up artist, she met her husband at a salon.

She noted that her husband took interest in her due to the way she spoke to him with respect.

From then on, their journey started.

A lot of netizens who saw the wedding video congratulated the bride and said they had learned a lesson on how to find a husband.

Reactions as lady meets her husband at salon

@STAR said:

"First thing tomorrow I dey go salon go sit down."

@Halima said:

"I’m currently at the salon and there’s no man here. What do I do?"

@nanax said:

"That means I go soon start to dey go saloon oo no more home service. Sister thanks for the update anyway more love."

@Favour N said:

"Pls what’s the name of the saloon, the location, what time did u go, which day too."

