A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video showing the food her brother's Jamaican wife cooked for him

In the video, her brother lamented over the kind of food he was served and prayed for God to have mercy on him

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app reacted with lots of hilarious comments

A Nigerian man has expressed displeasure over the food his Jamaican wife prepared for him at home.

He captured the unique food in a video and sent it to his sister, who posted it online for the world to see.

Man laments over Jamaican wife's food

In the video shared by @official_daira12 on the TikTok app, the young man sat at a dining table with his wife and expressed his pain over the food.

The food contained corn beef, cabbage, tomatoes and fresh pepper, not sliced or chopped.

According to him, it was his first time eating such a meal, and he prayed for God to spare his life before consuming the food.

"Nna see wetin oyinbo woman cook for me today o. This one is corn beef and cabbage and tomatoes. See what your brother is eating o. Have I eaten corn beef before? See how she put fresh pepper. I don die o. My stomach go hear am o. God please help me o. God please have mercy on me," he lamented to his sister.

Reactions trail video of Jamaican wife's food

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the video.

@Bube said:

"If na me cook am na u go call family meeting u must eat am."

@UgoofOwerri asked:

"Are you from Owerri? Cause he his is speaking like an Owerri man."

@Somzie said:

"People who are sad in this comment section knows nothing about Igbo humors or they are just projecting their frustrations in life here. Igbos do this even when we marry from another Igbo village."

@kayc_ed said:

"He said onye ocha. but you wrote Jamaica which is not oyibo. I confuse because oyibo rarely cook scotch bonnet pepper. Oga enjoy or go cook."

@Franca Chiamaka reacted:

"Hahahaha you will eat it like that Shey if na nwada Igbo cook this thing now, she will be sent packing the next day."

@Loveth added:

"See how he respected her and his eating what he doesn’t like just to please her but if this men see Nigeria women they will be misbehaving."

@Spicy_J added:

"The worst I have eaten is jollof rice with some slices of cook cassava inside, Abidjan would tech you."

