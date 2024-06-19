A Nigerian lady has shared the basket of tomatoes her husband purchased for a whopping N40,000

Not only was the quantity too small compared to what she expected, but the tomatoes were also not red, and some were spoilt

Social media users who came across her video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady, Amaka, has expressed her displeasure over the basket of tomatoes sent to her family from the North.

According to the married lady, her husband had ordered a basket of fresh tomatoes from the North for a whopping N40,000.

Nigerian woman displays tomatoes husband ordered from North

Source: TikTok

Woman disappointed over N40k tomatoes

However, when the tomatoes arrived from the North, they were shocked to see a basket of yellowish tomatoes with several balls spoilt.

While sharing the video, the married woman, identified as @amakababy54 on TikTok, asked how such tomatoes were sold for N40,000.

"POV your husband ordered fresh tomatoes from North. Abeg how can this tomatoes be N40k? Why is the world so wicked?" she said.

Reactions trail video of N40k tomatoes

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the video.

@Sango-Ota luxury hair Supplier said:

"I sell tomatoes in JOS truth is that i send unripe ones out it’s called travel friendly but it mustn’t have bad spots or scratches if not it wont ripe."

@Eunimara Farms & Foods said:

"Remove the spoiled ones and buy some beetroot to mix the good ones and blend together, you won't remember how it was."

@ayobalogun said:

"At least your husband has good intentions, please add tin tomato. You are lucky to have a good husband."

@kosipresh22 said:

"Sun the tomatoes. Some will be good blend all and cook it so the water will dry then add Vegetable oil on top of it."

@StyledbyPrechien wrote:

"Just go buy plenty shombo and big tin tomatoes. Blend together with fresh pepper and store in your fridge."

@Yoky _B added:

"Na road this thing ripe sef. Same way my people ordered full goat from north. They dried baby goat for them."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady laments over N1,500 tomatoes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a photo of the small tomatoes she bought for N1,500 at a market.

Some people said the price wasn't up to that in their areas. Others agreed with her.

