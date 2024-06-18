A Nigerian man ignited discussions across social media platforms when he opted for ₦10 million naira instead of prayers from the esteemed Nigerian clergyman, Pastor Adeboye

In the video, the individual was asked if he favoured the #10 million naira or a personal supplication from Pastor E.A. Adeboye

He promptly affirmed his preference for the monetary sum over the cleric’s benediction, his declaration spurred a flurry of reactions online

Nigerian man prefers money a pastor's prayer. Photo credit: onejoblessboy/X. Left: Getty image, for illustration purposes only. The depicted person is not related.

With no delay, he expressed his inclination towards the financial gain rather than the spiritual leader’s prayer.

This candid choice sparked widespread conversation online, with numerous individuals flocking to the comments section to express their views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kenechukwu Nnaji:

“I wish this man know say our dad dey drink tea with Holy Spirit.”

Oren Gabriel Oghenef:

“Please i need the hand of prayers on my head than the millions of money.”

User5007294125437:

“Why using Adeboye? please let be careful and don’t forget the place of respect for elderly one ,please Lord show us mercy.”

SOMTOCHUKWU:

“A handshake is enough for me, don’t even need a penny for such .”

Irajon:

“Even if Jesus lay hand on your and your heart is speaking another thing it nothing will happen. God is a spirit for it to manifest for you your spirit.”

InfamousVctr:

“Baba say make you keep the 9 mill. give am only 1 million.”

Young Charli:

“Adeboye na God? abeg give me 500k.”

Assurance765:

“And all him members for him church no b millionaire…abeg hunger dy..n churches no dy help matters.”

