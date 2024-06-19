A Nigerian lady has shared her incredible body transformation after deciding to leave her relationship

In a trending video, she displayed how she looked when she was still dating her ex and compared it to her current body stature

Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to share their opinions about her transformation

A Nigerian lady's body transformation after leaving her relationship has left netizens on TikTok in awe.

The lady took to her official TikTok account to showcase the changes in her body after breaking up with her ex-boyfriend.

Lady gets chubby after breaking up with ex Photo credit: @hefsibahjohanes/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady gets chubby after leaving relationship

In a video shared by @hefsibajohanes on the TikTok app, she first shared a throwback of her body stature when she was in a relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The lady looked slim in the video, like someone who wasn't eating enough food. According to her, it was stress.

The end part of the video, however, revealed a healthy-looking and chubby woman with a pronounced curvy shape.

Reactions as lady shows off body transformation

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@dori neli said:

"That's the stress am going through now but I shld establish like u."

@miriachloe.0 wrote:

"Let me pack my bags today today I have to leave and i establish."

@maggieretmusumali said:

"I think marriage is stress why after divorce the beauty of same one comes back."

@Joy Echeta said:

"Exactly what a stressful relationship does, it drains you to zero."

@Doreen achenda said:

"Me too i was like u but team no stress i love that."

@user57619104206134 reacted:

"Some marriage is hell fire on earth."

@Women and Children global emp said:

"This sound will travel like fire wait when it reaches in Uganda."

@sharonceeny6@gmail.com said:

"It's TRUE u mean wat the sound it is."

@Meliez4 said:

"l got engaged today."

@minnie20190 reacted:

"I’m leaving today."

@Toronto noted:

"Habibi you look great."

@Fedieksy reacted:

"Peace of mind."

@God's Irene added:

"You will make me leave my marriage."

Watch the video below:

Mum of 3 kids flaunts body transformation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who birthed three children amazed many when she showed how perfect her physique still looked.

At the beginning of a video she shared, her photo showing the time before she started giving birth came up.

Source: Legit.ng