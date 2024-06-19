A grateful Nigerian lady in the diaspora has taken to social media to celebrate her wins in a new country

The techie expressed delight that she got a roof over her head with the lease to the place signed while in the UK

In less than a week in Canada, the techie marvelled at the unprecedented favours that have come her way and thanked God

A Nigerian lady, @TheIfunanya, has counted her blessings since she moved to Canada.

@TheIfunanya was formerly in the United Kingdom and noted that God favoured her less than a week after her migration.

Ifunaya moved from the UK to Canada. The image of an aeroplane used here is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Aaron Foster, X/@TheIfunanya

Source: Getty Images

In a tweet on X, @TheIfunanya revealed she got a job that permitted her to work remotely and a roof over her head.

@TheIfunanya appreciated God for the many blessings coming her way.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"A roof over my head (lease signed while in the UK). A job that agreed for me to work remotely (very unprecedented for my employer).

"It’s less than a week into this country and I’m so thankful for God grace. The actual apple of Gods eyes. Which of His favours can I deny?" she wrote.

She added that all these came her way with no credit score or upfront payment.

"With no credit score. No upfront rent payment. Ngl God really looks after me."

See her tweet below:

Ifunaya's testimony sparked reactions

@enitan_egbeyemi said:

"Cut soap lol.

"Congratulations ."

@eroxyofficial said:

"Congratulations ifu…

"I tap from your grace."

@Ada_Sedai said:

"I'm so happy for you!!! More wins over and over again!!"

@UncleFarr said:

"I remember your journey like it was yesterday. Congrats babes!"

@bzkwes said:

"Congratulations dear. Glad it’s turning out good, God’s grace at work."

@ChidiCEECEO said:

"Highly favored."

Legit.ng reported that a lady shared her experience two months after relocating abroad.

Man counts blessings after relocating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had counted his blessings seven months after relocating to Canada.

Doing a photo documentary of his story on TikTok, Chuks said he was earning less than N100k monthly back in Nigeria. The last straw for him that broke the camel's back was when Peter Obi lost the Presidential Elections. He decided to do his personal research and sold almost all his properties to relocate.

Chuks said he was determined to move to Canada and succeed there and was not discouraged by negative reviews from migrants who had moved to the North American country.

Source: Legit.ng