An exceptional Nigerian artist has taken social media by storm with his captivating portrait of Tony Elumelu, the esteemed Chairperson of United Bank for Africa

In a detailed video posted on his widely-followed social media account, he meticulously sketches the renowned businessman’s likeness, drawing admiration from onlookers

The artwork’s online debut sparked a wave of commendations from impressed viewers in the comments section

Man draws business tycoon. Photo credit: jjoshart

Source: TikTok

In it, he’s seen comfortably sketching the Nigerian businessman’s portrait while a friend looks on in admiration.

Young man unviels Tony Elumelu's portrait

The friend praises the artist’s remarkable talent upon seeing the artwork. Once the video went online, many viewers praised the work in the comments section.

Watch video of the young artist below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Biggi_Fx:

“How can I get in touch with you I need one of this.”

Ashley Bea:

“I want you to draw my Someone for me his birthday is August can we work.”

Cloudlight:

“Your work is absolutely amazing.”

Franklin Tudeme:

“You are really good.”

