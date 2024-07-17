A Nigerian couple living in the United Kingdom visited several shops to get outfits for her husband, who was about to graduate

In the video, the couple went specifically for suits in the men’s category and took time to select the one that was right for the occasion

Eventually, they settled for two suits even though one was enough, and the wife also checked several other goods on display and got a bag for herself too

Nigerian couple in UK gets graduation suit. Photo credit: @call_me_vickies

Source: TikTok

Nigerian couple gets suit for graduation ceremony

Despite only needing one suit, they ended up buying two.

Additionally, as shown by @call_me_vickies, the wife looked into other items on display and treated herself to a new bag.

Watch the video of the couple at UK shops below:

Reactions as couple searches suit in UK

Some of the reactions:

Kami said:

“Congratulations.”

Olori_Aigbe wrote:

“Congratulations to him.”

Jenniferintransit commented:

“Awww congratulations my love.”

Amara:

“Congratulations to your husband.”

SeeNee:

“It’s graduation season. Congratulations!”

Kenn:

“Congratulations to your husband.”

Aisha M:

“Awww!! Congratulations to your lover.”

Midelifestyle:

“Congratulations to your hubby.”

Source: Legit.ng