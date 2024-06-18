A Nigeria mother recently questioned her university student daughter’s source of income after she sent a N40,000 gift from her

In the clip, she disclosed that her attempt to financially assist her mother was met with scepticism over her character

Despite her claims of earning while studying, the mother’s doubts led her to refund the transfer, a development the daughter later confirmed in her post’s comments

In a surprising turn of events, a video surfaced online showing a Nigerian university student’s mother rejecting a N40,000 monetary gift.

The social media post revealed the mother’s suspicion about her daughter’s earnings, given her student status without employment.

Nigerian mother turns down money. Photo credit: @kikeloosupplements

Source: TikTok

The daughter’s video caption attempted to clarify her intentions:

“I thought I should help my mother a bit since I have been making money while in school, but she said she wants to return it. Money that I don’t even have much of.”

The subsequent refund of the money by the mother was confirmed in the daughter’s commentary on the post.

The online community has actively engaged with the post, sharing their perspectives on the family’s financial dispute, as shown by @kimahssupplements.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adeyemi:

“But she won’t return the money ooo.”

Official_Thynokluzy_002:

“She refund am Abi she chop the money.”

Okanlawon338:

“Tell her say nah gbola giv you the money now.”

Omo_Akin:

“If only mothers of nowadays can question their children like this……. God bless ur her.”

Olajumokehadassah0:

“Can I tag my mum? I think this is her lost sister.”

Foodiethatcancook:

“Can never b my mom girl you should b grateful hold dis ur cinnamon tight ooh.”

AJOBI:

“Some mother would accept it and even pray for their jobless child it wasn’t their fault it is poverty. God bless your mom.”

Source: Legit.ng