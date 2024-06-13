A Nigerian businesswoman has expressed surprise at the unforseen credit alert she got from her bank

The hair vendor was also confused by virtue of the description that came with the Zenith Bank credit alert

Internet users shared their thoughts on the money she received, with some advising her about what she should do

A hair vendor, Linda Chinemerem Paul, has displayed the money Zenith Bank credited to her account.

Linda noted that she got the N10k alert on June 11 with "payment Nigeria'' as its description.

The hair vendor got a credit alert of N10k. Photo Credit: Bloomberg, Facebook/Linda Chinemerem Paul

Source: Getty Images

Linda wondered if Nigeria was sharing money to its citizens and who else got the credit alert. Her Facebook post read:

"I got this 10k credit on the 11th of June and the description says "Payment Nigeria". I don't understand.

"Is Nigeria sharing money? Who else received this?"

Mixed reactions trailed her post.

Reactions trail the unexpected credit alert

Ella Chiamaka Obasi said:

"My own Zenith is to collect #250 from my account every Sunday. I don’t know if they have turned to Church that collects offering from members."

Jenny Chizoba said:

"Access bank, u see wetin ur mate dey do??

"Una own na to dey remove 100 from my acct every Eke market day ."

Opara Cecilia said:

"Abi them don sell naija give you to give china come dash you money on top."

Ikwubuo Precious Chinwe said:

"I have got such description but it happened that someone I know sent the money from overseas."

Ataokhaime Ufuoma Karen said:

"My own Zenith is to be collecting 100 from my account every Sunday."

Uchechi Ochuba said:

"Na your luck Nigeria paid you while in China and Vietnam."

Mma Nwanyi said:

"Atimes is as a result of your heavy transaction with the bank in a day.

"Such has happened to me 2years ago."

Favour Okwuegbunam said:

"My bank, see your mate o.

"Did you bank credit you directly or the money came in with an individual account?"

