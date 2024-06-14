A young Nigerian mother garnered attention when she shared a video of herself reading to her baby to help her sleep

A young mother captured hearts online after posting a video of herself reading to her baby to help her drift off to sleep.

The child's gleeful reaction to the bear story, laughing with pure delight and her mouth wide open, vividly showcased her enjoyment of the soothing tale.

The mother fondly narrated how she had been reading bedtime stories to her daughter since she was just 4 months old, a tradition that continues to bring them both immense joy to this day, as shared by @missomilla.

Deewhy Clothing said:

“Pls which book are you ready to the baby.”

Rudy wrote:

“Don’t let my husband see this.”

Bead:

“Babies love mirrors too.”

Qwheenzybae:

“See how the baby is smiling.”

Larasglitz:

“Aww, well done mama. I started reading for mine before one month,tho she doesn't understand and it feels like I'm talking to myself,but then we will keep reading till she understands.”

MissSomila:

“Yes they’ll soon understand, I’ll show you a video of when I mention the title of the book to my baby and how she behaves.”

Yayra Mandy:

“Why I’m I smiling as if I’m the baby.”

Olyviaseyram:

“Motherhood Ankasa, it has a little bit of madness, see how baby is smiling and we have this particular voice dey love.”

Binta:

“Read to me so I could fall asleep pls.”

Toluewa:

“See me smiling as if na me u Dey read d book to.”

Ekpereamaka:

“Omo, una Dey try oo. God bless y’all . Me I need house help.”

