As the search for the missing ladies, Celina and Afiba continues, Andrew's close friend, Ben Samuel, has broken silence on the matter

Ben said Andrew Ochekwo has been his friend for over 10 years and that they grew up in the same community in the UK

Ben shared unheard things Andrew told him and maintained that his friend was battling with depression

Ben Samuel, Andrew Ochekwo's close friend, has opened up about the trending case of the missing Celine Ndudim from Nigeria and Afiba Tandoh.

The two ladies went missing after reportedly visiting Andrew, whom they met on Facebook, in Aba.

Speaking with media personality Daddy Freeze, Ben identified himself and spoke about his relationship with Andrew.

Ben said Andrew was jailed in UK

Ben revealed that Andrew was born in the UK and was a successful businessman there until he went to jail for slapping a woman.

"I am Ben Samuel. I run the news 'Naija24news'. It is a blog, it is a website, we have staff and all that. Andrew has been my friend for over 10 years. So, I know him. We lived in the same community in the UK. And I now quite a bit about him.

"So, I visited when I was in Nigeria and anytime I come to Nigeria I do go to see him in Port Harcourt. So, it is quite a very unfortunate situation that we are discussing about. But the conspiracy and the narrative out there is taking the main focus from the main reason why this thing took place - the alleged incident.

"...I am calling this alleged until the Nigerian Police come out and speak on this...Andrew was actually adopted and Andrew was raised in Nigeria. He told me this because he explained his early growth when we discussed."

Speaking further, Ben added:

"...He went to jail for slapping a woman (in the UK). Andrew was a very successful businessman..."

Ben shares some messages Andrew sent him

On the Celine and Afiba matter, Ben admitted to Daddy Freeze that Andrew mentioned it to him and even sent him a series of messages. He opened up about the messages Andrew sent him, adding that his pal was dealing with depression. Ben said:

"...On the 8th of May around midnight, I got a couple of messages from Andrew, around 12:24 am precisely. And everything I am saying, go to the blog and my page, the screenshots are there.

"I got a message (from Andrew), hey buddy, this is my last message to you. I am going. It has been a challenge for me. I just want to tell you that I am done.

"I am like, so what do you mean? I wrote him immediately. That was on the 8th, midnight..."

Video of Celine and Afiba lying unclad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of Celine and Afiba lying unclad on Andrew's bed had surfaced online.

Weeks ago, Celine and Afiba reportedly travelled from Port Harcourt to Abia to meet Andrew, whom they met through Facebook.

The ladies were never seen after the trip. A human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, claimed Celine and Afiba were kidnapped by Andrew, and a probe is currently ongoing on the matter.

