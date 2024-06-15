A very angry Victor Osimhen has reacted to allegations labelled against him by erstwhile Super Eagles Coach Finidi George that he can't “beg Osimhen to come play for his country"

In a now-deleted Instagram Live, Osimhen expressed disgust over criticisms he received from people who went with Finidi's comments against him

The Napoli striker opened up about circumstances that led to his withdrawal from the Super Eagles' two World Cup Qualifiers games

Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor James Osimhen, has lashed out at erstwhile Super Eagles Coach Finidi George for his recent comments about him.

Amid huge backlash that followed the Super Eagles' winless two World Cup Qualifiers games, Finidi had said he couldn't beg Osimhen to play for Nigeria.

Reacting in a now-deleted Instagram Live reposted by Sports journalist Juliet Bawuah, Osimhen said he has lost respect for Finidi. The 25-year-old narrated how he was in touch with Finidi while with his doctor over his ankle injury.

Osimhen threatened to release videos and screenshots to back up his claims as he rubbished talks of his unpatriotism to the national team.

Osimhen shares what happened

An infuriated Osimhen switched between Pidgin and Yoruba as he ranted. Osimhen's reaction in part below:

“I knew things like these would happen and that’s why I have the videos and screenshots of when I called Finidi while I was with the doctor in Germany.

“I called him (Finidi) and asked him to allow me to come to the camp to be with the boys and I spoke to some of my teammates too but he said I have to be with my family.

“I’m not addressing anything, everybody knows I play my heart out whenever I’m playing for the club or national team. I’ll share the screenshot and videos of my conversation with Finidi for the sake of those believing what Finidi said.

“I’ve lost respect for that man because before I disrespect anybody, I always respect them..."

Osimhen's angry reaction generates buzz

Onasanya Oluwaseun Pozho said:

"He shouldn’t have responded unofficially like this, it’s unprofessional. I don’t think there’s any sane Nigerian out there who doubt his Loyalty. We saw him at the AFCON. he shouldn’t let that clueless Coach drag him down to his levels. He knows he’s going to be fired soon, just looking for stupid excuses. Victor na confirm Lagos Ghetto at the end of the video."

Chima Patrick Onuoha said:

"Nigeria government must arrest finidi today, or bandits will kidnap him then he will use the money Nigeria paid him to bail himself ."

Legoni Lakeys Chiteta said:

"African players don’t have respect for local coaches.

"All I can see in this video is total disrespect for a fellow Nigerian. He wouldn’t do this to a white man.

"There is always a better way of addressing such issues but like this."

Mawuli Yaw De Great said:

"This Nigeria team is becoming a disaster. Upon all the fantastic talents of players still no better results ..missing another world cup will be a big disgrace."

Olajide Akande said:

"It will be very difficult to believe and accept that victor osimhen who has given his all to Nigerian football right from his under 17 days will be giving excuses not to accept invitation to come and play against south Africa and Benin republic. Everyone knows osimhen is a commited Nigerian footballer!!!"

Finidi George reportedly resigns as Eagles coach

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Finidi George has reportedly left his job as the Super Eagles coach.

Adepoju Tobi Samuel, a Nigerian sports journalist, disclosed this via an X post on Saturday, June 15. Sulaiman Pooja Adebayo, another sports journalist familiar with the matter also posted:

"Finidi George RESIGNED after being stylishly demoted with the arrival of a foreign technical adviser. Source: Inside NFF."

