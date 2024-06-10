A Nigerian girl has showered accolades on her mother as she completes her third building project

The proud daughter shared a video of the beautiful house and congratulated her mother on the huge feat

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app took turns to praise the hardworking woman

A Nigerian girl has expressed her joy on social media after her mother erected another building.

The young girl revealed in the video that it was the third building her mother was completing in a short while.

Nigerian woman builds her 3rd house Photo credit: @therealcandyy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady displays mum's 3rd building

In the inspiring video shared by @therealcandyy on TikTok, she showcased the eye-catching house and netizens expressed their amazement.

While sharing the clip, she also appreciated and congratulated her mother for her hardwork and resilience.

She further hinted that her mother was not yet done with building houses as she still has plans to erect more.

"Congratulations to my mummy. 3rd and still counting," she said.

Reactions as woman builds 3rd house

Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to share their thoughts about the video.

@GantyMrs said:

"Congratulations d name written in Arabic, is it Khadijat? Once there's no sign on Arabic, I won't be able to read."

@morireoluwa said:

"This is extremely beautiful. l know and I pray one day I will be congratulated as a landlady too. Congratulations. More to come in Jesus name."

@Fadekemisola said:

"Congratulations I pray God who did this for u bless me and my husband more than this."

@hijab girl:

"Allah please help me. Adagbe adafa with rent na killer please help make we self get my house."

@Prince oluwaseun said:

"I love this nd i bliv God will perfect it for me b4 this year end. pls can i get the plan of this building, I go like build my own like this pls oooo."

