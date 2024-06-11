A final-year student wore blue jeans and a white shirt which she combined with high boots for her exams

It was her signing-out day from school and she planned on making it memorable but had an experience that had many laughing at her

Her high boots disappointed her as she could not walk properly with it due to the imperfect state of the ground

Netizens had a field day as they watched a final-year student fall with the high boots that she rocked for her last exams in school.

A final-year student got many laughing at how she fell in her school. Image credit: @dollardee98

Source: TikTok

The video, which was shared by @dollardee98 on TikTok, saw the lady wearing a white shirt and blue jeans skirt.

Her boots were supposed to complement her attire and give her a fabulous look but it ended up embarrassing her.

She struggled to move smoothly but her feet wobbled as she took more steps. Her feet could no longer stand firmly in her boots and she fell.

A man was behind her to lift and assist her to a place where she sat conveniently. However, she was already captured on camera and the video has gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Peeps laugh at the student

Several TikTok users have shared funny comments about the student's video. See some of the reactions below:

@Rikky_Phresh:

"Shey tori sign out lo fe fii pass out? )Is it because of sign out that you want to pass out?"

@B:

"I no go stand up till everybody go house."

@toyeni:

"If na me, I go pretend say I faint."

@Iam_Fidence:

"Who send am? Sneakers don finish for market?"

@everything_beautyy

"I can’t even advise my enemy to buy this boot. I own one and I know the pain she’s going through."

@Nnaji Joy:

"She don go buy okrika wey de shake."

Source: Legit.ng