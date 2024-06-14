A Nigerian man has cried out on social media after cheating and having a bedroom session with his former girlfriend

According to the heartbroken man, he slept with his ex-lover just a few days before his wedding date

While narrating his action, which he wasn't proud of, he sought advice from netizens on what to do

An anonymous man asked:

"Please help! This is not me! I don't know what came over me. It's only three days to my wedding and I have already committed an atrocity that I never planned. Something came over me.

"I met my ex just three days to my wedding and we rekindled feelings. I don't know how I was carried away in the moment and I slept with her.

"Please I am not proud of my actions. It has been haunting me since it happened and all I want to do is to remedy the situation. What should I do?"

Peace Onwubu is a seasoned relationship expert who has handled many cases.

1. Open up to her

You just committed an atrocity, and you need to confess to her. Be accountable for your actions. You did not only cheat, and you slept with an ex! That's the height of disrespect.

If you feel an iota of respect for your woman, tell her about it. Tell her what you did and be ready to bear the consequences of your actions.

2. Be ready to postpone/cancel the wedding

It's just three days to the wedding, and it's such a short time for her to heal after you might have opened up about your atrocity.

So please be ready to postpone or cancel the wedding immediately. Whichever way she chooses, the decision is hers. A marriage built on a lack of trust and deceit is not worthy. Tell her, be accountable, and obey whatever step she takes to heal.

She may or may not postpone the wedding. She may not cancel, but set your mind to do whatever she thinks would make her heal from it."

3. Cut ties with your ex

Leaving a relationship doesn't mean becoming enemies, but clear boundaries should exist.

I don't see why you should see your ex three days before the wedding. That's where he messed up. Boundaries were crossed or not even set in the first place. It would be best if you cut ties with such an ex who would agree to sleep with you knowing you have a wedding at hand.

4. Genuinely ask for forgiveness

Ask your woman for forgiveness. You committed a grave level of offence. You betrayed the love you share, the trust, everything.

Genuinely apologise for your wrongdoings and let it also show in your actions that you are ready to make amends.

Disclaimer: The advice in this article is general and not intended to influence readers' decisions about relationships. Readers should always seek professional advice that considers their circumstances before making any decision.

