A Nigerian girl's chat with a young man who wanted to spend time with her at a beach house has gone viral online

In the chat, the girl informed the man that she was coming with two of her friends but this didn't sit well with him

To pay her back for disappointing him, the young man secretly cancelled the reservation without letting her know

A Nigerian man recently dealt with his crush for insisting on bringing two of her friends to a date.

The young man had planned to spend time alone with her only to find out that she was bringing two of her friends.

Man leaves lady stranded for bringing friends on date Photo credit: Dotun Abeshinbioke/Getty Images, Freshonly/X. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: TikTok

Man secretly cancels beach house date

In the chat shared by @freshonly_ on X, the pained man expressed his utmost disappointment after she informed him about her intention not to come alone.

"I organised everything for both of us. Me and you. I paid for everything. I only allowed your friends because it's what you wanted. And now this is what I get? Just please tell me you're joking. This is a prank," he lamented.

To deal with her, he secretly cancelled the reservation but did not tell her until she landed at the place with her friends.

When they got there, they were told that there was no such reservation. She called the man and he then informed her that it was cancelled.

"Ohh I forgot to tell you. I cancelled the reservation. You've always said you wanted to make stupid decisions. You can starting by sleeping on the floor," he said.

Reactions as man deals with crush

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the incident.

RiRi said:

"I love what that man did, awesome."

Munchy babe asked:

"Who dey born all these girls wey just get mind anyhow. He did the right thing."

Lady Grasha reacted:

"I remember seeing this around. She deserves what she got."

Sara Lee said:

"They saw him for a mugu that doesn’t have feelings, let her pay everything with her own money or trek home."

Lynne said:

"I honestly understand that guy. Someone needed a private time to unwind with you, you go bring your whole village."

Chris added:

"If he woulda said "I just wanted to spend time with u can u wait another time" it woulda been "seriously? I can't spend time with my friends?This is why we choose the bear."

See the post below:

