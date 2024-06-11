A trending conversation between a rich Nigerian lady and her married ex-lover has left netizens in shock

The lady confessed that she was still in love with him and offered to pay any amount to his wife so she can leave

Netizens who came across the chat had different things to say about the situation with many criticising the lady

A Nigerian lady has expressed her utmost desire to return to her ex-lover who got married six months ago.

The lady claimed to have made millions of cash and was willing to give any amount to his wife so she can quit her marriage.

Lady professes love for married ex Photo credit: Chad Henning, Issa Bin Saleh AlKindy/ Getty Images, Yourodogwu/X. Depicted persons have no relationship with story. Photos for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Lady professes love for married ex

In the chat shared by @yourodogwu on the X app, the lady confessed that she was still in love with him despite the fact that he was married to someone else.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She further claimed that the man's wife was having an affair with a gym instructor, Raphael, and dared him to investigate.

In her words:

"I just want to let you know that I am coming back to you. I can't stop thinking about you. Since you left me, I don't go a day without thinking about you. I have money now Daniel. How much can I pay your wife to leave her marriage so that we can get married?

"I will send you N20 million so you know I am serious. I miss the way you handle me. Your ex-wifetobe has had enough and she is also cheating on you with Raphael the gym instructor. I give you 24 hours to track her."

The married man in his response turned down the monetary offer but however promised to investigate the allegation about his wife.

Reactions as lady woos married ex

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the situation.

Paul Daniels said:

"That’s a serious one. Wahala no dey finish."

Grasha reacted:

"Ok this is craaaaaazy. I'm interested in knowing how this turned out."

Xarina said:

"I want to know what happened."

Therealsmoh said:

"Yoh an enemy of a woman is another woman."

Anael said:

"I am not supposed to laugh."

Omolede said:

"The babe just scatter the man head with the story about him wife and the gym instructor. The guy must investigate oh, he’ll find it very difficult to ignore."

Titanium said:

"Mistakes Men do. Even if my wife is cheating I wont leave her to be with my Ex. Even knackin a no go do. Better avoid ur past."

Ganar Ray reacted:

"My ex them know me wella, no be me you fit try this one with. I have been broke and made it through, you see money, no be person like me you fit catch with money. And if my wife is cheating I’ll simply talk it out with her, even if we end things, still not going back to my ex."

Azeez Adams reacted:

"Fear human beings."

See the post below:

Cheating girlfriend confesses to her man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that after cheating on her boyfriend who relocated to Abuja, a lady slid into his DM to confess and promise never to do it again.

Her boyfriend who was already planning to marry her this year was so disappointed.

Source: Legit.ng