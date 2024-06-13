A trending video from the recent wedding ceremony of a Nigerian bride has left netizens on TikTok in awe

The clip showed the moment a bridesmaid was asked to mention whatever she wanted from one of the groomsmen

Social media users who came across the video applauded the Master of Ceremonies for bringing life to the event

A Nigerian bridesmaid shocked everyone when she mentioned what she wanted a groomsman to do at a wedding.

The lady was picked by the Master of Ceremonies (MC) to look back at the groomsman standing behind her and mention anything she wanted him to do.

Bridesmaid asks man to rap at wedding Photo credit: @finelensfilm/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

"Look at the man that is standing behind you. Good. What do you want him to do for you right here and now? Anything you say is what he will do," the MC said.

Bridesmaid asks groomsman to rap during wedding

After a short time of thinking, the bridesmaid asked the groomsman to rap and guests at the wedding expressed shock.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, the groomsman did not disappoint as the video shared by @finelensfilm on the TikTok app showed him rapping like a pro with so much energy.

Noone at the wedding thought he could pull of such smooth lines like he did and this earned him accolades from guests.

"Even the MC was shocked. Man is good," the caption on the video read.

Reactions as groomsman raps at wedding

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Prettyovi said:

"Abeg make una find that guy for me I won give am 1million."

@real_abey stated:

"Knew bad man was gon kill the beat already soon as I heard that Roddy instrumental."

@Udosbaby Enas reacted:

"Now that’s my G O’s name you mentioned “Apostle Dr Unuefe” and this is Wati’s wedding."

@Kosa said:

"Na why e good to be olamide fans, I go just sing eyan may weather."

@Littbarski Nwokadike said:

"When you don't want to disgrace him and you know what he can do."

@Mcjimmy said:

"I did not expect this. Looks like someone who would do well in Fuji music at first glance. That was a good rap."

@Bobby Winful said:

"Jamin you sef dem say make you rap you nearly drop mixtape. Be calming down bro!"

@Damilola michaels said:

"This guy for rap longer. I don watch reach 10x e no dy where I want make e reach."

@prichadavido said:

"The MCs comment after she said rap tells the know his capabilities. "How can you tell C. Ronaldo to come and joggle ball for you". It says everything. Man did good too."

See the post below:

Nigerian bride raps during wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride named Fati took the opportunity to blow her guests away at her wedding reception as she and her hubby gave an incredible rap performance.

The two, surrounded by their guests, could be seen rapping and pushing each other on, with their guests cheering.

Source: Legit.ng