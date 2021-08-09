A bride named Fati took the opportunity to blow her guests away at her wedding reception as she and her hubby gave an incredible rap performance

The two, surrounded by their guests, could be seen rapping and pushing each other on, with their guests cheering

As the wife performed her rap set, her hubby was not just standing there but psyching her up like a personal hype man

Brides and grooms are always encouraged to enjoy their wedding as it might be the only time they get to show off their fashion sense and get everyone's attention with no contradiction.

The bride and groom showed their party how cool a couple they are. Photo: rukuslive.

Source: UGC

This bride decided to do something incredible, and her new hubby was not backing down as he joined in the fun.

Taking centre stage of attention

Fati and Kingsley tied the knot about a month ago in Houston, Texas, and gave their guests at the reception a huge surprise that most would not have expected.

In a video shared by the couple's Rukuslive Instagram page, the newlyweds were spotted going in the middle of a circle created by their family and friends as they came out for their reception, with microphones in their hands.

Suddenly, the DJ started playing a hip hop beat, and the duo's character changed as they became rappers on stage with incredible swagger.

As Fati started bursting some bars, her hubby became her hype man as he psyched her up.

The guests cheered loudly as they enjoyed the performance, and later on, Kingsley took over from his wife and kept on rapping.

Sadly, one could not hear exactly what the couple was rapping about, but the Rukuslive page shared insights into why rapping was very important to them.

In a caption to one of the clips, Kingsley (who runs the account) noted that it was one of their most favourite moments from their big day.

The post read:

"I haven't posted any pics yet and I can't decide a favorite moment from the wedding, but this has got to be up there. If you're from Houston, you know the significance of #june27th DJ Screw and the legendary freestyle. There was no better way to get the reception started off with @drfatimd since we both love H-Town."

People Celebrate them

The couple was also celebrated on social media, with fans lauding them for being each other's type.

Here are a few reactions:

@yodittewolde said:

"You met your match, my friend."

@_herlex_ said:

"My wedding better be this lit or I’m not showing up, so beautiful congratulations."

@growing_author said:

"I couldn’t hear a word she said but BARS!!!! Congrats."

@angel_sahara said:

"Beautiful. Congratulations and wishing you a happy married life."

@complicated_n_contagious said:

"Bro!!! That’s too crunk!! You two are awesome!"

@justtouch said:

"This is what we need to see more of on social media you too definitely be blessed."

Source: Legit