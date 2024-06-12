A Nigerian man has shared a video of his hardworking wife, who has been trying her best to keep fit

The clip shared via the TikTok app showed her jogging on the road with so much energy and concentration

However, the funny husband revealed his plan to get her pregnant despite her decision to keep fit

A Nigerian man has shared a hilarious video taunting his wife for focusing on maintaining a fit lifestyle.

He shared a clip of the young woman jogging on the road to maintain a healthy and fit lifestyle and shape.

Man taunts wife on the road

In the clip shared via his official TikTok account @themidebabs, he revealed his intention to get her pregnant and ruin the shape she managed to build.

According to him, the woman was unaware of his plan, so she put a lot of pressure on her workout routine.

"Wifey is planning to get back in shape but I got plans to get her pregnant," he said while taunting her with funny lip gestures.

Reactions as man announces secret plan for wife

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the video.

@mummy 5Z's said:

"I can relate. my hubby did this to me 5 good times without my knowing. each time I tried to get back in shape he struck now I've got 5kids 4boys and a girl. I must get in shape this time."

@Ajibola Taofikat Omo wrote:

"Na my husband sent this video to me, abeg Wetin e mean coz I just registered for gym to start tomorrow."

@o.s.y said:

"I was using Tommy wrap and flat Tommy tee without knowing that am pregnant the boy is almost 4 years now."

@Hardaypayjuh said:

"Story of my life. The month I bought Getfit waist trainer was when I found out I was pregnant."

@De Wise Focus said:

"Tell mi why we will not go on commercial fasting, u sleep on ur own and I sleep on my own and I still go for my gym."

@hildakudzai1 added:

"I wish i had not bothered after my first baby the second pregnancy made me so big until today am fighting with the weight but getting there."

@ZEEZA STRAND AND LUXE reacted:

"Isn’t this what you guys do. I’m not stressing myself until I’m done with having babies."

Watch the video below:

Pregnant woman lifts heavy gym equipment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that social media users reacted to a viral video of a heavily pregnant woman working out in a gym.

Not minding that she was nine months in, the robust and expectant lady lifted heavy objects effortlessly.

