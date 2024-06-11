A Nigerian lady has shared her experience while working as a waitress at a popular hotel in Lekki

In a video, she shared the punishment she was given by her boss after forgetting to refer the him as sir

While sharing her ordeal, she prayed that one day, people who worked at the hotel would be able to share their experiences

A Nigerian lady has tackled her former boss who punished her at work for not referring to him as sir.

According to the lady, she was asked to jog around the entire hotel three times for the 'disrespect'.

Waitress narrates how former boss punished her Photo credit: @rosemarydinero1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady drags former working place

The lady identified as @rosemarydinero1 on TikTok wished that people who worked there will be able to speak up about what they went through.

Rosemary claimed that despite being paid a 'meagre' sum of N25,000 the staff of the hotel were not treated right.

In her words:

"Eating because life didn't end when I was working as a hotel waitress in Ikota Lekki (very popular for its club) and the owner of the hotel asked me to jog around the hotel three times because I greeted him and forgot to add sir. We were treated like slaves ontop 25k salary even if we made millions per day for them. I hope one day people will get the courage to speak up about what they went through in that hell hole."

Former waitress shares experience at Lekki hotel

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the video.

@SLIMZY said:

"Na so I work for 5 months as a receptionist dem no gree pay staff Omor one Friday night I sold all the 30 rooms finished na so I pack all de money move."

@Erh starr said:

"Babe Askamaya that guy did same thing to me when I applied as a receptionist we should work 2 straight days without sleeping even at night."

@Olawoyin Olamide632 wrote:

"Na Askamaya be that. The day I went for interview the man dey tell me make I dey say thank you sir. Yes sir omo I no look there twice."

@Iron rose said:

"Omo I worked in that askamaya club for just 2 days. My eyes see shege. Everybody na boss. Make bouncer dey beat waitress. Make bar man dey tell you say na him you go dey take order from. I quit."

@Bidemi A said:

"It’s askamaya o, the man is werey, I heard he is late now,was sakes cause someone that took over my shift went to get something,werey man."

@Queen pearl said:

"Same with askamaya I was sent out during interview because I forgot to add sir when answering the boss he told me to go and seat separately i shouldn’t talk to other people I had to leave when it was getting late because I went there from Ikorodu."

@Mystery girl added:

"Askamaya very wicked hotel people children are being treated like slave, I remember working there 3 days no sleeping only for me to get sacked next day."

Source: Legit.ng