A Nigerian man lamented that he had been used and dumped by many women before he met the one who gave him peace of mind

He posted a video on TikTok, telling people he sent some ladies to school and they later disappointed him

He showed netizens his wife from Poland and said he now comes back from work to meet peace of mind at home instead of billing

A Nigerian man is happily married to a woman from Poland, and he has come online to share his experience.

The man said his Polish wife gives him maximum peace of mind and that he is enjoying his marriage.

The man said he enjoys peace of mind with his Polish wife. Photo credit: TikTok/King Angel.

Source: TikTok

However, before King Angel met his Polish wife, he said he had had several bitter experiences with women.

He said he had sent some of them to school and they later did not end up together.

But with his Polish wife, King said there's no billing as all he comes back from work to do was to enjoy and prosper.

His words:

"Coming back from work and having a lovely welcome from your woman is what we need not hearing of how your aunty swallowed a dining table and I have to give money for her operation."

Many people concluded that the women who broke King's heart were from Nigeria. But the man said:

"I didn't mention any country except my woman's country before una come dey say I call Nigeria or Cameroon."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man marries lady from Poland

@Baggynation said:

"God abeg bless me as you bless this my brother ….them wan kill me with shege na why I still remain single till date."

@Chicksman9 said:

"Hold her tighter bro. Na so so shege we Dey see for this country Naija."

@Temidayo_abel said:

"That is what will call HOME, a place where you always want to be... I tap into your blessings."

@Afrikanar said:

"We men also deserve love and soft touch....we are human too."

@keeks said:

"A peaceful atmosphere always brings about a peace of mind.Affection at it's best."

