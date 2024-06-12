Instead of buying cement and moulding blocks to build an office, a man decided to make use of a shipping container

The Nigerian man shared a video showing the container office building when he had completed work on it

He said he spent a lot of money on it to make it look good and habitable, noting that it gulped N5.8 million

A Nigerian man bought a 40 feet shipping container which he has transformed into a nice-looking office building.

The man has itemized the various aspects of the building, telling netizens how much he spent to make the container habitable.

The man said the container building cost him N5.8 million. Photo credit: TikTok/@olahaskillz.

In a TikTok video posted by @olahaskillz, the man showed when the container was still looking unclean when he bought it.

He showed how the foundation was laid and how doors were made for the container, which was partitioned into rooms.

In the end, the finished container building was looking like a beautiful mansion.

According to the man, he spent a total of N5.8 million on the shipping container before it could be used as an office building.

Reactions as man transforms container into a building

@Nkay_stasia said:

"If you want to move, is it possible to carry it the way it is?"

@belle republic said:

"The prices per section sound to cheap for realities of today building cost."

@OG BARTHO said:

"Too expensive. The amount is enough to build better 2 bedroom bungalow a fine one."

@adisson wooden said:

"You go reach office one day and realize condemn aboki don carry office go."

@Joyce Blaque said:

"Did you need a permit? How much for the land space?"

@Nicelady01 said:

"The total money can comfortably build cement house for you na."

@Sabeerah said:

"The price of 3 bed room flat in Kano Nigeria."

