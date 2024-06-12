A video showcased Real Madrid centre-back Eduardo Camavinga giving his countryman Marcus Thuram a haircut

In the video, the French star exhibited remarkable dedication as he styled the young man seated in a chair

After completing the haircut, he cleaned it with foam, revealing the final look, which delighted Thuram

A recent video captured Real Madrid's centre-back Eduardo Camavinga giving his fellow Frenchman Marcus Thuram a haircut.

Displaying impressive focus, Camavinga styled Thuram's hair while he sat patiently in a chair.

Camavinga does haircuts for French mate. Photo credit: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

Once the haircut was finished, Camavinga applied foam to clean up, unveiling the final look that left Thuram thrilled, as shown by @risingballers.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Elijah said:

“Got a camavinga barber before gta 6 love it boys.”

Cvvgg wrote:

“I remember when Camavinga played shooting guard for the warriors.”

Rastafarian Targaryen commented:

“I remember seeing Camavinga play Quarterback for the Chiefs.”

Anneki:

“Camavinga the new Johnny sins.”

Droo:

“Camavinga can do everything bro.”

Ashley:

“Camavinga never fails to surprise us. Can't wait to see his skills on the pitch next season!”

Alexander Tsvetin:

“Camavinga it could be my new Barber.”

Elsharawy:

“Camavinga playing football as part time job andstill have more UCL than all Barcelona squad right now.”

Bubba:

“Remember when camavinga played qb for the ravens.”

Carlos:

“Camavinga is really who people think duke dennis is.”

Surplusrice:

“This meme HAS to come back.”

Camavinga becomes first footballer to walk for Balenciaga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the fashion industry continues to solidify its luxury, ever-expanding relationship with football.

Just recently, Real Madrid’s midfield star boy, Eduardo Celmi Camavinga, became the first footballer to walk the runway for the fashion house, Balenciaga.

Having been chosen as one of the models by the prestigious brand, the French professional footballer swapped his usual clothes for Balenciaga's new season outfits during Demna Gvasalia's second fashion show for the brand.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported Real Madrid became European champion for a record-extending 15th time after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in a UEFA Champions League (UCL) final at the Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom (UK) on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Source: Legit.ng