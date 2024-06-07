A Nigerian lady who graduated from a university overseas went viral on her graduation day after a video was posted on TikTok

In the video, the lady, who graduated with first-class honours, was called to the podium to receive her certificate, but her Nigerian name was mispronounced

She quickly took the microphone and pronounced her name correctly, which prompted the audience to applaud her

A Nigerian lady who completed her studies at an international university gained widespread attention on her graduation day, thanks to a TikTok video.

The clip showed her being called to the stage to receive her first-class honours certificate, but her Nigerian name was mispronounced.

Nigerian lady pronounces her name correctly after it was mispronounced. Photo credit: @itsboringtami

Source: TikTok

Taking the microphone, she confidently corrected the pronunciation, earning applause from the audience, as shown by @itsboringtami.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kodia said:

“If you did not correct him I wouldn't have guessed he meant that.”

Tami wrote:

“No this guy really tried to play in my face I was so mad.”

Mideriyo commented:

“How did Tamilore become wilawolomi?”

Martha:

"OLUWATAMILORE BENSON YASSS GIRLLLL9 A congratulations tamiii.”

Mae_ chi:

"Oop, congratulations girll.”

Tami:

“Nawttt my fave in my commentsss.”

Tamzzz:

“I know of a Tamilore Benson that attended Sophia school in Nigeria.”

Tami:

“Omg yess that was my primary school bae.”

Adebanke OG:

“Please I will love how you just said it yourself.”

Minibunch3:

“You go girl!!That first class wasn't easy so that name has to be said right for record sake.”

J7567745:

“Bruh said alolamy omgg.”

Meziah P:

“I’m glad you corrected him and CONGRATS!!!!”

Source: Legit.ng