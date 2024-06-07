Nigerian Lady Who Graduated With First Class Abroad Corrected Her Name After It Was Mispronounced
- A Nigerian lady who graduated from a university overseas went viral on her graduation day after a video was posted on TikTok
- In the video, the lady, who graduated with first-class honours, was called to the podium to receive her certificate, but her Nigerian name was mispronounced
- She quickly took the microphone and pronounced her name correctly, which prompted the audience to applaud her
A Nigerian lady who completed her studies at an international university gained widespread attention on her graduation day, thanks to a TikTok video.
The clip showed her being called to the stage to receive her first-class honours certificate, but her Nigerian name was mispronounced.
Taking the microphone, she confidently corrected the pronunciation, earning applause from the audience, as shown by @itsboringtami.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Kodia said:
“If you did not correct him I wouldn't have guessed he meant that.”
Tami wrote:
“No this guy really tried to play in my face I was so mad.”
Mideriyo commented:
“How did Tamilore become wilawolomi?”
Martha:
"OLUWATAMILORE BENSON YASSS GIRLLLL9 A congratulations tamiii.”
Mae_ chi:
"Oop, congratulations girll.”
Tami:
“Nawttt my fave in my commentsss.”
Tamzzz:
“I know of a Tamilore Benson that attended Sophia school in Nigeria.”
Tami:
“Omg yess that was my primary school bae.”
Adebanke OG:
“Please I will love how you just said it yourself.”
Minibunch3:
“You go girl!!That first class wasn't easy so that name has to be said right for record sake.”
J7567745:
“Bruh said alolamy omgg.”
Meziah P:
“I’m glad you corrected him and CONGRATS!!!!”
