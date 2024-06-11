A three-year-old singing the revived national anthem, brought back by the Tinubu administration, gained significant online attention

In the video, the child placed her hand to her ear in a salute and began to recite the anthem passionately

The video was recorded by a woman who identified the child as her niece and ensured her voice was captured clearly as she sang the national anthem

A three-year-old has gone viral online for singing the national anthem reinstated by the Tinubu administration.

In the heartwarming video, the young child saluted by placing her hand to her ear and passionately sang the anthem.

Happy kid recites the new national anthem. Photo credit: @leemarhbee

Source: TikTok

The clip, recorded by her aunt, beautifully captured the child's clear and enthusiastic rendition of the national anthem, as shown by @leemarhbee.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Olatunga Bolatito said:

“Welcome back great grandma,we all know you sabi am.”

Mightyezzy wrote:

“Na her set sing am for 1960, welcome back mama ooo.”

Adebayo 244 commented:

“Abeg let this little gal go viral pls she deserves some acolede may gold bless Nigeria .”

Hajia_Rashy:

“Teachers are angel in our lives,kudos to you princess and her tutors.”

Giftnice:

“This one don first come life naw our grandma be this.”

Adedoyin:

“This baby get sense pass me I no go knw this national anthem 3 yrs to this time.”

Ayomikun:

“Y she no go sabi ham who tell u say she be kid. Ekabo jare grandma May u live long this ur second term on earth.”

User9753633572215:

“Kids brain go quickly catch it. God bless our kids.”

Ayokunle:

“Good child but as for me I don't think am ready to learn it at all.”

Source: Legit.ng