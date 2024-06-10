Global site navigation

“Na Nigeria I Later End Up”: Young Kid Places Her Hand on Her Chin in Deep Thought
People

“Na Nigeria I Later End Up”: Young Kid Places Her Hand on Her Chin in Deep Thought

by  Basit Jamiu

A funny young child posed on the bed with a symbolic expression, capturing attention on TikTok

In the video, the little girl placed her hand on her chin, indicating she was in a state of deep thought

Many people found the video not only amusing but also pondered what could make a child appear so melancholic

A young child struck a humorous pose on the bed with a symbolic expression, quickly gaining attention on TikTok.

In the clip, the little girl rested her hand on her chin, suggesting she was deep in thought.

Nigerian kid in funny deep thought
Young kid poses in a funny way. Photo credit: @baby.lilian7
Viewers were not only entertained but also curious about what could make such a young child seem so pensive, as shown by @baby.lilian7.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Prettygoddess said:

“Na how to recite national anthem she dey think.”

Callmetenithebillionaire wrote:

“E reach my turn Dey change anthem.”

Larrikin commented:

“I like as God share problem give everybody.”

SirAbilityMan G:

“No be wetin she and angel discuss be this she be plan Canada.”

Rnsl_Rose:

“She know say shege dey front.. she go do KG, pre nursery, nursery, primary, secondary and university… Nigeria self dey!!! Sorry bby girl.”

Ayam Ojaytech:

“Life don tire this one wey just come life.”

Starrystarter:

“The fact that she saw you and still don't care.”

Nullllllllll:

“This So na Nigeria I later end.s’

Rofiat:

“Na she dey pay rent? Abi watin she dey think gan.”

Baby Lilian:

“Na me dey pay rent ma, they don increase am again.”

Lancelot:

“This one go wicked.”

Samantha_dennise1:

“She is like “Abeg make Una just avoid me “ one don come before.”

Kid dances like Michael Jackson

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing a young child dancing like Michael Jackson in an empty hall gained a lot of attention on TikTok.

In the clip, the child wore an outfit that looked just like the famous pop star's.

He danced with smooth and precise moves that were well-known as Jackson's signature style.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a viral TikTok video showed excited young children dancing and having fun.

