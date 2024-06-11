A Nigerian teacher has shared a heartwarming video of her pupils in school who came to visit her at home

According to her, the six children came during the recent strike period to eat rice and chicken in her house

Social media users reacted massively to the funny video, with many noting that the teacher must be a nice person

A Nigerian teacher recently received an unexpected visitation from her pupils in her house.

The teacher shared the moment the six girls and boys arrived at her house, smiling.

Teacher reveals intention of pupils' who visited

In the video shared by @tkvoicesakewi on the TikTok app, the teacher welcomed them and gave them chairs to sit on.

She disclosed in the funny clip that they visited during the recent strike period and asked her for rice and chicken.

Recall that the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) recently carried out an indefinite nationwide strike.

The NLC president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, said the decision to embark on an indefinite strike was due to the federal government's failure to increase the minimum wage from N60,000 and reverse the electricity tariff hike.

The teacher, however, added that the pupils had no consideration for the current bad state of the Nigerian economy.

In her words:

"Strike dey o. They said they came to eat rice and chicken. These children no know say economy no dey smile."

Reactions as 6 pupils visit teacher

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the trending clip.

@Alobo Omolade said:

"They even wear uniform come."

@O’cute_Topnaldo wrote:

"Awon omo lomo."

@Okikiola said:

"After you finished your NYC Omo all ur children will miss you ooo."

@shadow skit said:

"Smart move."

