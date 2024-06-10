Twin Babies Share First Smiles and Eye Contact, Mother Wishes Their Friendship Will Deepen
A viral TikTok video captured a heartwarming scene of twin babies lying on a bed, engaging in eye contact.
The twins, smiling at each other, seemed overjoyed by their newfound connection.
The mother, who filmed the precious moment, shared her hopes that their bond would grow even stronger with time, as shared by @meagangarr.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Rachel OCool said:
“Put this to birds of a feather now.”
P837393993 wrote:
“The fact I never thought about how twins don't immediately realize they have a sibling.”
Gelja Sheardown commented:
“It is a magical moment when your twins discover each other.”
Little h:
“My twins are almost 2 and could care less about each other most the time.”
Chieferk4:
“Bluetooth has paired with device.”
Tynnyferwith2Ys:
“And they were wombmates.”
Rishaunda McKinney:
“It's giving, "Twiiinnnn, where have you been?”
Erin:
"Did we just become best friends?"
Amliv:
“They already got inside jokes.”
Geto Suguru:
“Bro was like "wow bro you made it too?"
Mel:
"Wait a second... I know you from somewhere.”
Drill McSnack:
“I never understood how you don't switch them like how do you REALLY know which ones which while their babies.”
