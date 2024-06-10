In a viral TikTok video, twin babies lying on a bed shared a touching moment of eye contact

The twins, who smiled at each other, appeared delighted as they discovered one another

The mother, who captured this heartwarming scene, expressed her hope that their bond would strengthen as they grew older

A viral TikTok video captured a heartwarming scene of twin babies lying on a bed, engaging in eye contact.

The twins, smiling at each other, seemed overjoyed by their newfound connection.

Twin babies exchange eye contact. Photo credit: @meagangarr

Source: TikTok

The mother, who filmed the precious moment, shared her hopes that their bond would grow even stronger with time, as shared by @meagangarr.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Rachel OCool said:

“Put this to birds of a feather now.”

P837393993 wrote:

“The fact I never thought about how twins don't immediately realize they have a sibling.”

Gelja Sheardown commented:

“It is a magical moment when your twins discover each other.”

Little h:

“My twins are almost 2 and could care less about each other most the time.”

Chieferk4:

“Bluetooth has paired with device.”

Tynnyferwith2Ys:

“And they were wombmates.”

Rishaunda McKinney:

“It's giving, "Twiiinnnn, where have you been?”

Erin:

"Did we just become best friends?"

Amliv:

“They already got inside jokes.”

Geto Suguru:

“Bro was like "wow bro you made it too?"

Mel:

"Wait a second... I know you from somewhere.”

Drill McSnack:

“I never understood how you don't switch them like how do you REALLY know which ones which while their babies.”

Little Nigerian twin girls go viral on Instagram

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showcasing the beautiful bond between a set of twin girls has gone viral on the Instagram app.

The babies looked so plump and well-fed in the video and this made netizens adore them.

In the viral video, one of the girls was seen crying loudly while her twin explained what was wrong using gibberish words.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported talented Nigerian singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, aka Spyro, has caused a buzz on social media after announcing that he’s a twin.

Source: Legit.ng