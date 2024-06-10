A popular pastor has been trending online after giving a prophecy on controversial internet sensation, Saida Boj

In a video, he claimed that there was a curse from her father's side which will bring shame to her if she doesn't follow her family's rules

Saida Boj, in her response, tackled the prophet and insisted that his declaration was fake and not from God

A Ghanaian prophet, Karma President, has once again given another worrisome prophecy about a public figure.

This time, he addressed an internet sensation, Saida Boj, who has been in the news lately following her controversial post about talking stage.

Prophet shares scary vision about Saida Boj Photo credit: @saidaboj/Instagram.

Karma President says curse might follow Saida

In the post shared by @saidaboj on Instagram, the prophet claimed that there was a curse from her father's side which would likely bring shame to her.

According to him, her family has already started turning her into an 'animal' bit by bit for a sacrifice.

In his words:

"That girl ehh. The curse from her father's side. If that girl does not follow the rules of her family, the curse from her father's side will bring shame on that little girl. They have started turning her into an animal bit by bit for a sacrifice."

In her response, Saida Boj condemned the prophecy, stating that it was unreal and not from God.

She said:

"So as your fake pastoral life no work for Ghana, you carry am come Nigeria abi? Pastor sef wan trend. When I first see the man, I think say Na one Ghana masquerade. You dey use your members money dey do pink lips. Who be the people wey dey go your church? This man will lead all of you into destruction. If God really spoke to you, he would have told you how he loves me and how I am his favourite."

Reactions trail prophecy on Saida Boj

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the video.

Iamkingsleychinedu said:

"Normally this gal mouth no good, if you agree with her on this one, gather here."

Officialogvictor stated:

"If you support her only on this one use button."

Sugardestiny_official reacted:

"Stop posting this gal. She is of n0 use please. Very irrelevant."

Nohpheesat asked:

"But why pastor go Dey do pink lips, ehn baby?"

Thedeltabeauty said:

"I don dey like this girl."

Kemicutie_ added:

"Everything I know about this girl was forced on me by these bloggers!!Please stop!!"

Thorgecent2.4 said:

"This girl will land herself in trouble. Some guys are somewhere planning how to get her. Hmmmm this isn't sustainable."

Rosythrone added:

"If you don’t want to be dragged like the way we Nigerians drag our generators, nor put mouth for Saida matter."

Source: Legit.ng