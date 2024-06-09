A Nigerian boy has attracted deep admiration from Internet users after he rejected money from Super Eagles player, Taiwo Awoniyi

The boy first rejected money from Facebook user Uche Nwora who wanted to appreciate him because he greeted elders properly.

According to the boy, he rejected the money because his father warned him against collecting gifts from strangers

A little boy named Peter drew the attention of social media users after he rejected money from two people.

The first person to give Peter money was Uche Nworah, who was impressed after the boy passed and greeted everyone.

The boy named Peter rejected money from Taiwo Awoniyi. Photo credit: Facebook/Uche Nwora.

The development happened at the French Embassy, Abuja where Nwora said he spotted the kid.

After Peter rejected Uche's money, Super Eagles player, Taiwo Awoniyi was also seen at the scene when his car drove in.

Awoniyi's attention was drawn to the kid, and he interacted with him kindly.

However, when Awoniyi sought to give him money, he rejected the 20 pounds.

According to Peter, his father warned him not to take gifts from strangers.

Nworah wrote:

"In a country where respect for older people is no longer very much obtainable, and young people armed with smartphones easily throw abuses at seniors online, I took notice and beckoned on the kid to please come back. We told him that we were impressed with the way he greeted us. Afterwards, I offered him a little cash gift in appreciation but he turned it down. When I enquired why, he said that his Dad forbade him from accepting things from strangers."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as boy rejects money

Charles John said:

"Omo that boy will go far,during our days our parents did same still we collected the money wee untop,used the money,even if the stranger uncle be cultist we no send am na him pocket."

Jemmy Agu said:

"That boy's parents needs to be traced and he should be awarded an educational scholarship to tertiary school level."

