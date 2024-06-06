Heritage Bank's operating license was revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on June 3, sending people into a frenzy

According to the CBN, the reason for the revocation was because the board of directors of Heritage Bank failed to improve its financial performance

A WhatsApp conversation a man had with an affected staff of Heritage Bank has generated a buzz online

The news of the revocation of Heritage Bank's operating license has continued to spark discussions on social media.

Reacting to the development, a Nigerian man, Neme Love, cried out online for help in reaching any bank staff so he could withdraw his N800k.

Neme went on to release his WhatsApp conversation with a former staff of Heritage Bank. In the released chat, Neme asked the unidentified ex-staff if he still worked with Heritage Bank.

"I'm not. We were all sacked. The bank has been liquidated..." the ex-staff replied Neme.

Neme's Facebook post has elicited mixed reactions online. His Facebook post read:

"A friend just told me this.. Please what’s happening with Heritage Bank.. Please if you know anyone that still works there..Please let them inbox me.. I think I have like N800k in an account there..Abegi make I comot money from that bank.. I also want to ask.. Is access bank still safe cos that’s my main account oh this one their bank app dey mess up here and there."

Reactions trail Heritage Bank liquidation

Alice Oyilonye Etuka said:

"Split your money between First Bank, zenith and Access... Don't put all in one bank."

Vivian Miebi Orus said:

"GT and first bank are good... I can't try the others even in my dreams, these online banks sef better pass the rest."

Malik Kanabe said:

"Was told the manager of a branch in Apapa told the staff to wait for 2weeks for further notice."

Chiamaka Umeji said:

"Was a staff with heritage Bank till on Monday.. nothing like Heritage Bank again, rather Heritage Bank in liquidation.. your money will be transferred to your alternate account number using your bvn."

Ofordi Chibuzor said:

"800k u're safe na above 5 Million dts d ones with long story, for access u're gd no worry I get account there n I HV insider anytyn I go signify u."

Chinasa Ajaeroh said:

"NDIC will refund all customers their money to a maximum limit of 5m. So, this person with 800k will get his full money."

What Heritage Bank customers can get

