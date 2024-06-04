A white man has shared a video on social media praising the technological advancement in China

In a video, he shared the moment a drone delivered the Starbucks drink which he ordered at a park in the country

Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to share their thoughts about the video

Reactions have been trailing an intriguing video of a drone making a delivery at a park in Shenzhen, China.

A tourist shared the clip on TikTok, expressing his amazement with the technological advancement in the country.

Drone delivers drinks at a park in China Photo credit: @thehutchinsonfamily/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Video shows drone delivering Starbucks drink

In the video, the young man identified as @thehutchinsonfamily on the TikTok app shared how the Starbucks drink which he ordered for was delivered to him.

The captivating video showed a drone moving in the air to a small house with a package attached to it.

When it got to the delivery house, it landed with the drink and the man was required to type in the last four digits of his phone number on the door to get his package.

After typing in the digits, the door immediately opened and he got his package.

While sharing the clip, Hutchinson said he was in awe over the technological innovation which he witnessed in China.

"China is already in 2030. We are in the middle of a park and we are about to have some drinks dropped off by a drone. I have never experienced anything like this. I never thought I would be served in the middle of a park in Shenzhen China."

Reactions as drone delivers package in China

Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to share their thoughts about the video.

@Ángel said:

"The most advanced country in the world without a doubt."

@Jorge Macau said:

"The most impressive is the amount of package (and other resources) used for this. Are we focused in the right thing?"

@somore Hernandez stated:

"The difference between a country busy with war Vs Country Focus on Development."

@ongbookok5 said:

"If a country spend most of its money on innovation, infrastructure and its people, this is what you will get."

@Justin Indo Ruta said:

"In my country congo, we don't evn have food to eat no water to drink. We in 1824. We dnt produce nothing bt richest country of poor! Who to help?"

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man from Kwara builds drone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a very talented Nigerian youth from Kwara state publicly presented mini-aircraft and drone models he constructed locally.

The young man named Aliyu Musa demonstrated how his drone and the mini-aircraft work at the Kwara Stadium.

Source: Legit.ng