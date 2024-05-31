A father of two daughters has sparked reactions on social media after he was spotted at a park with the girls

In a video, the overprotective father held them without his reach with the help of a safety leash

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some people found it helpful while some others criticised the idea of a leash

An overprotective father went the extra mile to secure the safety of his two daughters during a recent outing.

The father had taken the girls to a crowded park and he made sure that they never got the chance to stray.

Overprotective dad holds daughters with leash Photo credit: @sassymum3/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Dad uses leash to protect daughters

In the video shared by @sassymum3 on the TikTok app, the father used a safety harness walking leash to keep the girls withing range.

He tied the leash to their wrists and held the other hand as he walked with them at the park.

Eyewitnesses at the park couldn't stop staring at the father and his dauguters in shock after spotting the leash.

The video was captioned:

"POV: You are an overprotective girl dad in Disneyland and still want them to explore but at arm's reach. Daddy’s little Princesses. The best thing we did on this day-out was to get the “Kids harness”, it saved us from a lot of running around and they still had fun walking around and exploring as they like and need to."

Reactions as dad secures daughters with leash

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the video.

@confirmthrift said:

"It means I can't explain. Kids are so smart, before one go run, u no go know."

@___juwonlo___ commented:

"Yours is even stretchy the one wey I dey use hold my daughter whenever we are travelling I swear she no fit take 2steps before I pull her back."

@sara said:

"I need to get this whenever I and my friend enter balogun market. Lagos island market because ehn person fit lost."

@Her_Excellency said:

"Beautiful babies. The baby on the right is definitely an extrovert, cos why will you be running? To greet man abi."

@audreys_kiddies_apparels reacted:

"Na only daddy and mummy know wetin these two cuties don use thier eyes see. Only parents of very active toddlers will understand."

@Blakbeuri added:

"I wish I had this in 2015, I as following my last born every where she entered like it was a paying job. She was so hyperactive."

Watch the video below:

