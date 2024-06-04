A Nigerian mother made her children proud after she returned to school in a bid to further her education

The woman, who is a mother of five children, has now graduated from school, and her video has gone viral

One of her children posted a video of her posing with her money bouquet and other gifts on her sign-out day

A Nigerian woman who returned to school after giving birth to her children has gone viral online.

In a trending video, the woman was seen dressed in a white shirt on the day she finished her examination and signed out from school.

The mother went back to school after having five children. Photo credit: TikTok/@edison.com00.

The video showed how people used markers to sign congratulatory messages on her white shirt.

The video was posted by @edison.com00, who said the woman was his mother, noting how proud he was of her.

He said his mother had given birth to five children before returning to school to further her education.

Reactions as mother of five graduates from school

@Abby said:

"No be everytime be make mama proud. Mama self don make you proud."

@moongoddess said:

"Mothers will never allow you to hold their money bouquet for them. My mom did that to me too, on top money wey na me give am."

@Everything_Amanda said:

"She got married at a very tender age. All that she deprived herself of because of marriage & childbearing, she’s getting it now, I love that. Congratulations."

@Esther said:

"This just gave me the courage that age doesn’t matter in university. I was about to stop because my classmates have gone so far in school, and it’s now I’m preparing for post-UTME. So help me LORD."

@Helleen said:

"Congratulations to her, my mum was in 400 level wen I was in 100 level. E no easy."

