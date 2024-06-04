No More Fuel: Lady Buys Tesla Model Y Electric Car, Drives Out of Showroom with Pride
- A Nigerian lady expressed how happy she was after she purchased a Tesla Y car and would not be bothered about fuel
- Taking her children along to the showroom to pick it up, the lady said ordering for Tesla online has been seamless
- Many people prayed for the same kind of blessings as the US-based lady took her time responding to them
A Nigerian lady based in America was excited as she bought a Tesla electric car model Y after ordering it online.
She went to the showroom with her kids and filmed a range of Tesla cars. The lady showed people how the dashboard looked.
Tesla Model Y with card key
After getting into the car, the lady (@lifeofkonyinsola) filled out some paperwork and ensured her details matched.
The new Tesla car owner drove out of the showroom with pride. She had a card for a car. The screen on her dashboard had her navigation.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Tenny said:
"This is beautiful, congratulations."
Jen Queenmother said"
"Congrats mama, they made that car for you."
Kay said:
"This car suits youuu."
THE DOMINIC'S FAMILY said:
"Congratulations, I tap into this blessing."
She replied:
"I pray the same for you."
fortyandpreggers said:
"Love this for you."
deboraahh_xo said:
"You’re gorgeous congratulations!"
Chizzykwekez said:
"It's beautiful... I think I should get one any suggestions?"
Olatoyosi Balogun-So said:
"Congratulations, more blessings."
Erica said:
"Big Congratulazions, I'm next to testify."
SARAH said:
"Super congratulations mama More is coming this is just a stepping stone, enjoy your new baby."
Baba-cele1 asked:
"Which country is this, because I noticed the steering is on the left?"
She replied:
"USA."
MAS SAID:
"God Bless you and your family darling and congratulations."
86GW SAID:
"Amen congratulations am happy for you."
Jenny Lee5316 SAID:
"Massive congratulations. Nice car."
Sexysteel said:
"Where una dey see money... God Abeg... When."
Man bought Tesla Model 3
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man was seen driving a Tesla Model 3 car, which is worth at least $53,000 (N69.2 million).
In a TikTok video, the man, @manga5144, showed people the card used to start the Tesla car. The video shows the 2023 Tesla Model 3 car parked by the roadside as the man walks towards it.
