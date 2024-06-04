Global site navigation

Local editions

No More Fuel: Lady Buys Tesla Model Y Electric Car, Drives Out of Showroom with Pride
People

No More Fuel: Lady Buys Tesla Model Y Electric Car, Drives Out of Showroom with Pride

by  Joseph Omotayo 2 min read
  • A Nigerian lady expressed how happy she was after she purchased a Tesla Y car and would not be bothered about fuel
  • Taking her children along to the showroom to pick it up, the lady said ordering for Tesla online has been seamless
  • Many people prayed for the same kind of blessings as the US-based lady took her time responding to them

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.

A Nigerian lady based in America was excited as she bought a Tesla electric car model Y after ordering it online.

She went to the showroom with her kids and filmed a range of Tesla cars. The lady showed people how the dashboard looked.

Tesla Model Y/Electric car in America.
The lady was excited as she approached her car in style. Photo source: @lifeofkonyinsola
Source: TikTok

Tesla Model Y with card key

After getting into the car, the lady (@lifeofkonyinsola) filled out some paperwork and ensured her details matched.

Read also

Lady rejoices as she gains admission to attend aviation school in Nigeria, become flight attendant

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The new Tesla car owner drove out of the showroom with pride. She had a card for a car. The screen on her dashboard had her navigation.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tenny said:

"This is beautiful, congratulations."

Jen Queenmother said"

"Congrats mama, they made that car for you."

Kay said:

"This car suits youuu."

THE DOMINIC'S FAMILY said:

"Congratulations, I tap into this blessing."

She replied:

"I pray the same for you."

fortyandpreggers said:

"Love this for you."

deboraahh_xo said:

"You’re gorgeous congratulations!"

Chizzykwekez said:

"It's beautiful... I think I should get one any suggestions?"

Olatoyosi Balogun-So said:

"Congratulations, more blessings."

Erica said:

"Big Congratulazions, I'm next to testify."

SARAH said:

"Super congratulations mama More is coming this is just a stepping stone, enjoy your new baby."

Read also

Lady who went for NYSC rents room, uses wallpaper, carpet to transform apartment

Baba-cele1 asked:

"Which country is this, because I noticed the steering is on the left?"

She replied:

"USA."

MAS SAID:

"God Bless you and your family darling and congratulations."

86GW SAID:

"Amen congratulations am happy for you."

Jenny Lee5316 SAID:

"Massive congratulations. Nice car."

Sexysteel said:

"Where una dey see money... God Abeg... When."

Man bought Tesla Model 3

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man was seen driving a Tesla Model 3 car, which is worth at least $53,000 (N69.2 million).

In a TikTok video, the man, @manga5144, showed people the card used to start the Tesla car. The video shows the 2023 Tesla Model 3 car parked by the roadside as the man walks towards it.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Joseph Omotayo avatar

Joseph Omotayo (HOD Human-Interest) Joseph Omotayo has been writing for the human interest desk since 2019 and is currently the head of the desk. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, with a degree in Literature in English in 2016. He once worked for Afridiaspora, OlisaTV & CLR. He is a 2022/2023 Kwame Karikari Fact-Checking fellow. He can be reached via: joseph.omotayo@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel