A Nigerian lady expressed how happy she was after she purchased a Tesla Y car and would not be bothered about fuel

Taking her children along to the showroom to pick it up, the lady said ordering for Tesla online has been seamless

Many people prayed for the same kind of blessings as the US-based lady took her time responding to them

A Nigerian lady based in America was excited as she bought a Tesla electric car model Y after ordering it online.

She went to the showroom with her kids and filmed a range of Tesla cars. The lady showed people how the dashboard looked.

The lady was excited as she approached her car in style. Photo source: @lifeofkonyinsola

Source: TikTok

Tesla Model Y with card key

After getting into the car, the lady (@lifeofkonyinsola) filled out some paperwork and ensured her details matched.

The new Tesla car owner drove out of the showroom with pride. She had a card for a car. The screen on her dashboard had her navigation.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tenny said:

"This is beautiful, congratulations."

Jen Queenmother said"

"Congrats mama, they made that car for you."

Kay said:

"This car suits youuu."

THE DOMINIC'S FAMILY said:

"Congratulations, I tap into this blessing."

She replied:

"I pray the same for you."

fortyandpreggers said:

"Love this for you."

deboraahh_xo said:

"You’re gorgeous congratulations!"

Chizzykwekez said:

"It's beautiful... I think I should get one any suggestions?"

Olatoyosi Balogun-So said:

"Congratulations, more blessings."

Erica said:

"Big Congratulazions, I'm next to testify."

SARAH said:

"Super congratulations mama More is coming this is just a stepping stone, enjoy your new baby."

Baba-cele1 asked:

"Which country is this, because I noticed the steering is on the left?"

She replied:

"USA."

MAS SAID:

"God Bless you and your family darling and congratulations."

86GW SAID:

"Amen congratulations am happy for you."

Jenny Lee5316 SAID:

"Massive congratulations. Nice car."

Sexysteel said:

"Where una dey see money... God Abeg... When."

Man bought Tesla Model 3

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man was seen driving a Tesla Model 3 car, which is worth at least $53,000 (N69.2 million).

In a TikTok video, the man, @manga5144, showed people the card used to start the Tesla car. The video shows the 2023 Tesla Model 3 car parked by the roadside as the man walks towards it.

Source: Legit.ng