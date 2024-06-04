A Nigerian lady heard that the price of cooking gas had crashed at a gas station, and she had to rush to the venue

The lady said she bought gas for N500 per kilogram, noting that there was a gas plant in Enugu selling at the price

The video she posted showed a lot of people queuing up to buy cooking gas at the price of N500 per kilo at the gas plant

A lady said she heard that a gas plant was selling cooking gas at the price of N500 per kilogram.

The lady, Ncherem, was surprised, and she had to go to the gas plant in Enugu to confirm things for herself.

When she got there, she found a lot of people queuing up to buy cooking gas in Oji River, Enugu, at a cheap price.

The large crowd of people confirmed to Ncherem that the N500 per kilo for cooking gas was true.

She posted the video on TikTok and people were asking her the reason for the crashed price.

Ncherem said the gas plant was selling at that price because they were running a promo.

Reactions as lady buys cooking gas for N500 per kilo

@LANNISTER said:

"Second Coming Gas plant, wetin dey happen here."

@confy remy said:

"Jesus this can’t be."

@Chimmy Lãtårê said:

"Omo, I no hear on time I for go."

@THE PEARL said:

"Gas 500 keh? I go fill both my neighbours own."

@unique_perfumes commented:

"Sorry, please, is this not Oji?"

@Nixon Uwuma said:

"Forget steeze. I no go try am... I no Dey like crowd."

@ODOH CEE042 said:

"I saw this line for second coming gas plant yesterday."

@iragboghieesther said:

"Person fit see serious boyfriend for this kind place o."

Driver buys cheap CNG

In a related story, a driver who drives a CNG-powered bus was seen at a filling station buying gas for the vehicle.

The man, seen at a NIPCO filling station, opted for CNG instead of the regular premium motor spirit.

Using CNG fuel could be cheaper, as a man also posted another video showing he filled a car cylinder for only N1900.

