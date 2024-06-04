A Nigerian man got angry after visiting the market to get yam, tomatoes and pepper to prepare yam with egg sauce

He was shocked to see the small yam that was sold to him at N2500 and revealed he begged to get it at that amount

He lamented that Nigerians are going through tough times, adding that those who can afford to buy things don't know what God did for them

Frank Uzowuru, a Nigerian man, has cried out online over the small yam, tomatoes, and pepper he bought in the market for a combined N4k.

Frank wanted to prepare yam with egg sauce but became angry at the high prices of food in the market.

Frank Uzowuru said he had to beg before the yam was sold to him at N2500. Photo Credit: Frank Uzowuru

Frank displayed the yam he bought at N2500 on Facebook, saying he had to beg the seller to get it at that price. He lamented that he had to run out of the market.

A displeased Frank expressed sadness that Nigerians are going through tough times. Frank wrote on Facebook:

"So today, I actually went to the market and wanted to prepare yam with egg sauce...Omo I madt...this small yam #2500 with abeg...this tomatoes and pepper #1500, I never buy egg with oil and onion...na so I run commot their market...

"Nigerians are really going through a lot, if you can afford to buy, you don't know what God has done for you..I shed tears for the very "Poor"."

Legit.ng reported that the federal government had moved to set the prices of yam, garri and other items.

Nigerians lament the high cost of foodstuffs

Oke Funmi Francis said:

"Haaaa God have mercy vegetable wan finish me with small pepper."

Fatima Mizita Bello Afegbua said:

"And dey go tell us about old anthem...Reverse to the old prices."

Cynthia Chisom said:

"I guess you are based in the north or Onitsha because this size of yam is 3509 in Port Harcourt."

Mercy Bliss said:

"This ur own good o.

"This yam na 3500 for here, tomatoes 2k pepper 1k."

Mhiz Layo said:

"This yam is #3500 to 4k as at yesterday."

Chichi Onyebuchi Okeh said:

"I bought exactly this size in my area for 3500, on top of it one side got spoilt ooo."

Tessy Aries OG Dikeh said:

"I can't even buy it...

"Some meals I crave for. I eat them in my dreams...

"God help us in dz country."

Ugochukwu Ifeanyi said:

"You are lucky the no trow stone on you."

Price of yams 10 years ago resurfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 2014 Facebook post by a lady about the price of six yams had resurfaced on social media.

In a post about ten years ago, Nkemjikaku said she bought six tubers of yam for N500 and wasn't happy about it. She shared her experience on Facebook, and it elicited mixed reactions from her followers at the time.

However, years later, Nigerians remembered the post and lamented bitterly online as they compared the old price she mentioned to the current price of yams.

