The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) declared a sit-at-home order on Thursday, May 30, and a lady braved the odds to travel on that day

According to the Nigerian youth, it was her first time travelling on a sit-at-home day and shared an incident which happened on a bus she boarded

She captured a heated exchange between two female passengers and shared her thoughts on the dramatic moment

A Nigerian lady who travelled on May 30, which the proscribed IPOB group declared a sit-at-home day, has shared her experience online.

The high point of @lilianrapheals's road trip was an incident between two female passengers on her bus.

Two women fought each other on the bus. Photo Credit: @lilianrapheals

@lilianrapheals noted that it was her first time travelling on a sit-at-home day and it was made memorable by the fight between two female passengers.

"First time travelling on a sit at home day Na so so ah ah ah ah i was just shouting.

"Dis woman was pained already her husband lost his phone plus the issue at hand she had to let it out," her TikTok clip was captioned.

In the clip, two women who sat close to each other fought themselves and refused to be separated by people present. One of the women's husbands tried to intervene to no avail.

According to @lilianrapheals, the women fought over seat space.

Still on the Sit-at-home, President Tinubu had given a matching order to soldiers over the killing in Abia State.

Watch the video below:

Lady's sit-at-home video generates buzz

"Everybody get wetin dey do am for this country."

"I still dey try understand how sit at home take start this fight."

"Pls someone tell me why I am laughing so hard."

"Dah other woman nah my Ex Mama, nah so them dey do for their family."

"Naso I travel yesterday…police just dey search search me up and down."

"Me wey no sabi fight.

"I avoid fight with everything in me but if u hear me boast u go think say I fit kii person."

"I Dy very sure say na that woman with yellow start the fight."

"Dem suppose leave dem make dem fight, thanks for capturing this awesome moment."

