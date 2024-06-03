The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has shut down port operations across the country, as labour continues its ongoing industrial action

Legit.ng reports that organised labour directed workers to embark on strike to demand an increased minimum wage

In compliance with the nationwide strike, a top official of the Union disclosed on Monday that all port formations in Port Harcourt, Calabar and others have been shut down

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, (MWUN), has shut down port operations across the country in compliance with the strike directive from the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC), and its Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) counterpart.

Nigerian ports shutdown as maritime workers join nationwide strike.

Source: Facebook

Nigerian ports shutdown as maritime workers join strike

Recall that organised labour directed workers to embark on industrial action on Friday, May 31, to demand an increased minimum wage and the reversal of recently increased electricity tariffs.

On Monday, June 3, an official of the Union disclosed that besides Lagos ports, all other port formations in Port Harcourt, Warri, Onne, Calabar, and others have been closed, Vanguard reported.

According to the official, they would remain shut until further notice from the national leadership of organised labour, Leadership reported.

Why labour declared strike

At the moment, the organsed labour is demanding a minimum wage of N494,000 and the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rejected the proposal and announced N60,000 as the new minimum wage. This led to labour final decision to embark on an industrial action.

Labour strike: Aviation unions withdraw services at airports

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that aviation unions directed members to withdraw services across airports in Nigeria.

This was in compliance with the indefinite strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC). The withdrawal took effect on Monday, June 3.

The unions that joined the strike included the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE).

