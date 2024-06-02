José Mourinho Eyes Fenerbahçe Managerial Role, Awaits Champions League Challenge
- Former AS Roma coach José Mourinho confirmed his interest in taking up a managerial position at Fenerbahçe
- The renowned coach indicated that talks and the deal were ongoing, but they had yet to be completed and announced
- Mourinho also disclosed the possibility of the team playing in the Champions League if they could successfully navigate the play-offs, adding that it was a challenge he looked forward to
José Mourinho, the former coach of AS Roma, revealed his desire to manage Fenerbahçe.
He shared that discussions were still underway and that no official agreement had been made yet.
Mourinho also highlighted the potential for the team to compete in the Champions League if they succeed in the play-offs, expressing his enthusiasm for this upcoming challenge, according to Sky Sports.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Ashley said:
“I am excited to see Mourinho lead Fenerbahçe in the Turkish league!”
OzanFB1907 wrote:
“Welcome to FENERBAHÇE Mourinho, we waiting you.”
User8399393939397383:
“If he wins UCL with fenerbache he's the best manager.”
Eseo838383:
“I'm galatasaray fan but I hope Fener will do good in champions league.”
Đăng Việt Hung:
“I'm a favorite!”
Amandaboss:
“I'm a favorite of his coaching capabilities!”
Muhammed mubarak:
“He believes himself God bless Mourinho.”
Scook96:
“Already making excuses.”
NJa1516626:
“I love this man but he's clubs recently have only went downhill.”
Aempire:
“I will follow you Jose... wherever you go.”
Transporter nick:
“He will add nothing to there team.”
Angus:
“Great coach Mr. Mourinho.”
Sergen318:
“You are welcome.”
Sheik Koroma:
“Man united needs Jose.”
Dortmund coach opens up
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Borussia Dortmund coach, Edin Terzic, has said "efficiency" won the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final for Real Madrid on Saturday night, June 1.
The German-Croatian manager said, as quoted by Madrid Zone: "Today we found out why Real Madrid are 15-time Champions: efficiency, which is what we lacked. Congrats to them, they are the true champions."
On two of his former players (Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland), the trainer said he is "so proud" of the duo.
In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a white man, @callum_wm, has predicted the scoreline of the UEFA Champions League final match.
