Former AS Roma coach José Mourinho confirmed his interest in taking up a managerial position at Fenerbahçe

The renowned coach indicated that talks and the deal were ongoing, but they had yet to be completed and announced

Mourinho also disclosed the possibility of the team playing in the Champions League if they could successfully navigate the play-offs, adding that it was a challenge he looked forward to

Mourinho hints at becoming Fernerbache coach. Photo credit: OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mourinho also highlighted the potential for the team to compete in the Champions League if they succeed in the play-offs, expressing his enthusiasm for this upcoming challenge, according to Sky Sports.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ashley said:

“I am excited to see Mourinho lead Fenerbahçe in the Turkish league!”

OzanFB1907 wrote:

“Welcome to FENERBAHÇE Mourinho, we waiting you.”

User8399393939397383:

“If he wins UCL with fenerbache he's the best manager.”

Eseo838383:

“I'm galatasaray fan but I hope Fener will do good in champions league.”

Đăng Việt Hung:

“I'm a favorite!”

Amandaboss:

“I'm a favorite of his coaching capabilities!”

Muhammed mubarak:

“He believes himself God bless Mourinho.”

Scook96:

“Already making excuses.”

NJa1516626:

“I love this man but he's clubs recently have only went downhill.”

Aempire:

“I will follow you Jose... wherever you go.”

Transporter nick:

“He will add nothing to there team.”

Angus:

“Great coach Mr. Mourinho.”

Sergen318:

“You are welcome.”

Sheik Koroma:

“Man united needs Jose.”

Source: Legit.ng