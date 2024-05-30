A woman who is in possession of Bitcoin worth billions of Pounds has been arrested and dragged to court

The woman is said to be suspected of laundering money from illicit sources, using Bitcoin as a cover-up

Media reports say the Bitcoin in her possession is worth £2 billion (N3.5 trillion) and that she owned properties in Dubai, UAE

A woman found in possession of Bitcoin worth billions of Pounds has been sentenced to jail.

The woman is identified as Jian Wen. She was arrested in the UK following an investigation into her finances.

Jian has been sentenced to jail. Photo credit: Met Police/BBC and Getty Images/Westend61.

Jian, 42, was said to have moved into a six-bedroom apartment that costs £17,000 (N30.2 million) monthly.

Jian had a Bitcoin estimated at £2 billion, which is said to have increased to £3.4 billion due to price fluctuations.

Following her arrest, Jian was charged to court and has now been convicted of money laundering. She was convicted at the Southwark Crown Court in the UK.

Det Ch Supt Jason Prins, whose team led the investigation, said no stone would be left unturned in uncovering suspicious possessions.

He said:

"The sheer scale" of the operation "demonstrates how international criminals seek to exploit cryptocurrency for illegal purposes. This verdict and lengthy five-year investigation demonstrates that we'll leave no stone unturned in our pursuit to catch criminals who look to enjoy the proceeds of illicit funds - no matter how complex the case."

Jian was said to have travelled around the world, buying expensive jewellery in Zurich.

Jian also bought expensive property in Dubai, UAE according to a report by the BBC.

Prosecutors suspect that there could be others linked to the crime, but they are said to remain at large.

